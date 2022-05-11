New Delhi [India] May 11 (ANI/GPRC): Magenta BI, an India-based Business intelligence [BI] platform, that empowers SME businesses, has announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Magenta BI will join the AWS Partner Network (APN) as a Validated Stage Partner in the Software Path to provide business analytics software to SMEs.

By joining the APN, Magenta becomes part of a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. Magenta will leverage the network to build cloud-based solutions and services for customers across a number of industries including electronics, FMCG, automation, automobile, manufacturing, chemicals, among others, offering secured solutions at an affordable price.

Through the collaboration with AWS, Magenta will be better able to serve its customers with cloud-based analytics services through web and mobile apps. Magenta's solutions are built on AWS, providing customers with numerous benefits like reduced complexity to adopt digital practices, lower cost of operations, and better time to market with a secured environment.

Speaking about the partnership, Vikas Mundhra, founder and CEO of Magenta Bi said, "SMEs struggle to get insights from their business data. Magenta's partnership with AWS will help them to digitize their processes and get analytics at a click. Our collaboration with AWS helps us achieve our missions to help SMEs with digitization."

SMEs struggle to find insights from their business data. Through its Business Intelligence software product, Magenta provides actionable analytics from your business data by integrating directly to your ERP, including Tally, BUSY, SAP, B1, etc. It helps you control your business with just a click of dynamic dashboards. For Free trial visit https://www.magentabi.com/

