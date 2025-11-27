Maharashtra Visionary Summit 2025 united leaders, showcasing the state's progressive vision and role in India's growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: The Maharashtra Visionary Summit 2025 at Radisson Blu, Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai organized by TimesAspire Unicom Network Pvt. Ltd., emerged as one of the most influential leadership platforms of the year, bringing together eminent personalities from business, academia, public service, social impact, and human resources. Guided by the strategic leadership of CEO Fiza Bi Ameen, Director Zaheer Samnani, and Program Director Dr. Vivek Trivedi, the summit successfully showcased Maharashtra's forward-looking vision and its expanding contribution to India's national development.

The summit received valuable support from various Ministries of the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra, reinforcing its goal of promoting leadership, innovation, and state-led nation-building.

This grand event was executed seamlessly by the core team--Varun Uchil (Head Operations), Sanket Parmar (Head Communications), and Sushant Kulkarni (Sr. Manager Research & Innovation)--whose expertise ensured a world-class experience for all dignitaries and participants.

A Summit with a Vision for National Growth

The Maharashtra Visionary Summit 2025 served as a vibrant platform to discuss the state's commitment to innovation, industrial progress, skill development, sustainability, and social upliftment. Leaders from diverse sectors shared insights into how Maharashtra continues to pioneer national economic growth, empower its workforce, and build an inclusive and future-ready society.

The summit also honoured outstanding organizations and individuals who have played transformative roles in shaping industries and contributing to nation-building.

Excellence in Education Honoured

Institutions setting benchmarks in academic excellence and student development were recognized:

* The Cathedral & John Connon School* Klay Preschools and Daycare* NADP (National Academy of Defence Productions)* Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth's Centre for Online Learning

These institutions were celebrated for their innovative learning practices, digital education leadership, and commitment to shaping India's future leaders.

Hospitality Sector Recognition

The award for excellence in hospitality was presented to:

* The Corinthians Resort & Club

Recognized for exceptional service standards and contributions to Maharashtra's tourism landscape.

People's Choice Companies to Work For

Companies celebrated for building exceptional workplace cultures included:

* Diasorin Healthcare India Private Limited* Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited* IIFL Capital Services Limited* Meine Bharat* Onward Technologies Limited* Ergode IT Services Pvt. Ltd* Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt. Ltd

These organizations exemplify strong people-centric leadership, growth opportunities, and sustainable corporate practices.

Celebrating Women Trailblazers

A major highlight of the summit was the recognition of women leaders who are redefining leadership across sectors. Honorees included:

* Leucadia Milly Sandeep - Chief People Officer & Group HR Head, Posha Metal Industries Pvt. Ltd* Aruna Kartik Desai - Co-Founder & Administration, Sweekar - The Rainbow Parents* Lydia Amit Naik - Head HR & Admin, The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd* Shalini Desai - VP Operations, Peoplefy Info Solutions Pvt Ltd* Mayuri D. Tupekar - Director & Head of HR-India, Cogitech Solutions Pvt Ltd* Vidyashree Rai - Group Chief People & Culture Officer, Puretech Digital - A Genesis Company* Janvi Desai - Senior Director, IIFL Capital Services Limited* Namrata Goyal - Director, Filmstoc & Secretary, Mijwan Welfare Society* Shantha Martin - Director, Merc Logistics Pvt Ltd* Shanta Vallury Gandhi* Alina Alam - Founder & CEO, Mitti Cafe* Sshrdha Gandhi - Business Head & Support Services, Conservve Buildcon* Sara Arfeen Khan

These women were honoured for their excellence, impact, and inspiring contributions to the Indian workforce.

Recognizing Top CEOs & Business Leaders

Industry pioneers driving innovation and sustainable growth were felicitated:

* Dr. Mangesh Amale - Founder & MD, Velox Solutions Pvt Ltd* Prashant Nagre - Managing Director, Fermenta Biotech Ltd

A key highlight was the recognition of:

Prem Kumar Charles - Country Manager & Managing Director, Diasorin Healthcare India Private Limited

His exceptional contribution to strengthening India's healthcare capabilities and advancing diagnostic innovation received special appreciation.

Other dignitaries honoured included:

* Shri Ajit Kumar Saxena - CMD, MOIL Limited* Arvind Goel - Vice-Chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems Limited* Rupesh Sanghavi, Founder & CEO, Ergode IT Services Pvt Ltd.* Chintan Modi - President, IIFL Capital Services Ltd* Rajneet Kohli - Executive Director - Foods, Hindustan Unilever Limited

NGO Excellence & Social Impact Awards

Organizations creating measurable social change were recognized:

* Vipla Foundation (Save the Children India)* Pipal Tree Foundation* SURYODAY TRUST

In the Social Impact category, the National Fundraiser Award was presented to:

* Asif Wadia - Director, Over & Beyond

Top Visionary HR Leaders of Maharashtra

HR leaders shaping future-ready organizations were honoured:

* Sonali Chavan - Director, Talent & Culture, Fairmont Mumbai* Satish G. Pawar - Head HR, Stanley Black & Decker India Pvt Ltd* Anil Kumar Mishra - Head HR & Administration, Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd* Dr. Brillian SK - Chief People Officer, TimesPro* Ajit Kumar Pandey - AGM - HR & Admin, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd* Dr. Rajani Tewari - Chief People Officer - HR, Greencell Mobility Pvt Ltd* Seema S. Shirsath - Head HR, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth's Centre for Online Learning* Pradeep Kumar Gulati - CHRO, Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltd* Deepali Khairnar - Director HR & IT, IAC International Automotive India Pvt Ltd* Jonika Jain - CHRO, Edme Insurance Brokers Ltd* Megha Modi - Propietor, Ecolux HR Consultancy* Anand Krishna Kulkarni - Group Head - T&D & Talent Acquisition, J.B.Boda Group

Special Acknowledgment by the Government

Shri Pratap SarnaiK, Transport Minister, Government of Maharashtra, acknowledged and appreciated the initiatives of the Maharashtra Visionary Summit 2025, emphasizing the importance of collaborative leadership in driving the state's growth vision.

Attendees also who Graced the Event

The summit was further enriched by the presence of eminent guests:

* Arfeen Khan - Corporate Trainer, Author & Actor* Prof. Dr. Dinesh Gupta (Aanandshree)* Anand Chari - Deputy General Manager, BSE* Dr. Harish K. Ahuja - Head of Sustainability, Carbon & Power Markets, SSE, NSE* Dr. Manju Mangal Prabhat Lodha - Chairperson, Lodha Foundation* Ms. Nabomita Mazumdar - President of India Awardee, Founder of Nabomita

A Vision Towards a Stronger Maharashtra, a Stronger India

The Maharashtra Visionary Summit 2025 reaffirmed the state's commitment to national growth through innovation, leadership, and collective progress. With impactful discussions, inspiring journeys, and recognition of exceptional achievers, the summit stood as a landmark platform shaping the future of Maharashtra--and India.

