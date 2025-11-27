The growth of eSports has been one of the world of video gaming’s biggest success stories over the last decade or two. A key part of any eSports team is going to be its coach. But how do experts’ perspectives help their teams get into good habits, and how could they improve your gaming? Here are some of the ways the best coaches make their teams better, and how you can become a better gamer, too.

Targeted Practice

One thing that expert eSports coaches do that helps bring out the best in their players is by targeting their practice. It isn’t enough to keep playing more and more. In fact, that can be counterproductive, leading to boredom, burnout, and disillusionment. Instead, they get their teams to do relatively short but focused sessions. This means that enjoyment is still high and focus stays sharp before a competitive event. Each session has a clear objective, and there are breaks in between for people to let their minds rest so that they can come back as sharp as ever. This is a technique that you could apply to improving your gaming, whether it’s grinding through an RPG, indulging in fighting games, taking part in online multiplayer shooters, or even playing poker at an online casino, where expert picks can guide targeted practice and help players practice and improve their gameplay.

Know What You Are Doing

If you play games to any level of intensity, then you might come across people who look down their noses at what they might describe as “casual gamers”. The truth is that, compared to competitive eSports players and other people who play games for a living, anyone who doesn’t get paid for playing is a casual gamer. And what makes a professional gamer’s mindset different to an amateur’s is, according to the top eSports coaches, a willingness to practice. It isn’t about playing and playing and playing. It’s about playing so you can get better, targeting what you’re not good at while reinforcing what you are good at. There are clear and measurable goals that team members have to reach, so it isn’t about just playing a few games and seeing what happens. So whichever game you want to get better at, remember that practice should come with a purpose.

Master The Details

A great musician will practice one particular technique or musical segment until they master it. Likewise, the world’s top sportspeople will have skills that they drill over and over again until they become one of the world’s best. The same processes will be put in place by eSports teams and their coaches. Here, tiny details, such as micro-adjustments, reaction time, target switching, and crosshair discipline, will be focused on and practiced over and over again until players can do them almost without thinking about them. The mastery of the details will, very often, turn into the mastery of the bigger picture. If you remember to get the little things right, and work on them so that that happens all the time, then the big things will happen for you.

Keep Your Mind Sharp

While traditional sports put a strong focus on physical stamina, eSports are all about mental stamina. The world’s top gaming coaches know that keeping their players' minds sharp and alert is absolutely crucial if they want to have a winning team. This is because a loss of mental stamina will lead to poor reaction times, questionable decision-making, off-kilter risk assessment, and a loss of focus. No one wants to see their team’s players suffering from tilt or poor communication, so time management is key. Players will only have a limited time to practice, but that’s all the better for making sure that they are properly fed and hydrated. If you stop yourself from getting tired and make sure you eat and drink the right things, then you will be following in the footsteps of the pros.

The End Result

The key way that an expert perspective can create better gaming habits and make you a better gamer comes in the form of how it makes games less random and more winnable. Coaches know they have to leave as little to chance as possible, and that is why they have their teams practice as much as they can, but in a structured way that prevents burnout and keeps them ready for their matches. If you remember to stay focused, include some variety, and keep working, then you’re doing what an expert coach would want you to do.

