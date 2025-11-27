New Delhi, November 27: The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 and Ducati Streetfighter V2 S, two performance-oriented motorcycles, have been launched in India. These models combine Italian performance with everyday practicality, featuring aggressive streetfighter styling and the iconic Ducati Red colour option.

The 2025 Streetfighter range follows Ducati’s Fight Formula philosophy, emphasising speed, sharp handling and rider enjoyment while remaining usable for daily rides. Key design elements include a compact full-LED front, a slim stylish tail, new black six-spoke alloy wheels, an aluminium handlebar, adjustable levers, well-shaped footpegs and a rider-friendly 838mm seat height. Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition, World’s First Formula E-Themed Special Edition SUV, Launched; Know Price, Features and Other Key Details.

Ducati Streetfighter V2 and Ducati Streetfighter V2 S Price in India

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 is priced at INR 17,50,200 (ex-showroom), while the Ducati Streetfighter V2 S costs INR 19,48,900 (ex-showroom). Both motorcycles are available across Ducati dealerships in India in Ducati Red and represent the brand’s premium streetfighter offerings.

Ducati Streetfighter V2 and Ducati Streetfighter V2 S Specifications and Features

Both the Ducati Streetfighter V2 and Ducati Streetfighter V2 S come with an 890 cc, 90-degree V-twin engine. This engine produces 118.3 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, allowing smooth clutchless upshifts and downshifts. An optional racing exhaust boosts power to 124.2 bhp and reduces weight. The engine sits in a lightweight monocoque frame, with the V2 weighing 178 kg and the V2 S 175 kg.

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 features fully adjustable Marzocchi front forks and a Kayaba rear shock, while the V2 S is equipped with premium Ohlins NIX-30 front forks and an Ohlins rear shock. Both motorcycles come with a Sachs steering damper, Brembo M50 brakes with 320 mm front discs, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres for strong stopping power and stability. Mahindra XEV 9S, India’s Big New Electric 7-Seater SUV, Unveiled; Check Price, Features and Other Key Details.

The Streetfighter V2 and V2 S are equipped with advanced electronics powered by a 6-axis IMU. Features include cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and multiple riding modes such as Race, Sport, Road, and Wet. Both motorcycles feature 5-inch TFT displays with three layout options. Optional extras include Lap Timer Pro, cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, USB charging, TPMS sensors, and the racing exhaust. The V2 S additionally offers Ducati Power Launch, a pit limiter, and its premium suspension setup for an enhanced riding experience.

