New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, showing a strong performance across its business segments. The company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,673 crore, an increase of 28 per cent from the same period last year, according to a Mahindra press release.

M&M said its financial services business saw a 45 per cent rise in profit after tax, maintaining strong asset quality. Tech Mahindra, its technology arm, continued to expand margins, improving EBIT by 250 basis points.

Also Read | Fact Check: Has Harmanpreet Kaur Decided to Retire from ODIs After Leading India to ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Claim.

Commenting on the results, Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of M&M Ltd., said, "We are pleased with the strong execution and solid performance delivered across the group in Q2'F26. Auto and Farm sustained their leadership with consistent gains in market share and profitability. TechM is progressing well on its transformation journey."

In the Auto division, Mahindra sold 2.62 lakh vehicles during the quarter, marking a 13 per cent rise in volumes. Utility Vehicle (UV) sales stood at 1.46 lakh, helping the company capture a 25.7 per cent share of the SUV market, up 390 basis points from last year. The Auto segment's standalone profit before interest and tax (PBIT) stood at Rs 2,281 crore, up 14 per cent, with margins improving to 9.2 per cent. Consolidated revenue from Auto operations rose 25 per cent to Rs 27,171 crore, while PAT grew 8 per cent to Rs 1,536 crore.

Also Read | 'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025; Actor Becomes First Openly Gay Man To Win the Title, Calls It ‘Huge Honour’.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), added, "Strong performance of our Auto and Farm businesses continues in Q2'F26, reinforcing our leadership position, with a gain of 390 bps YoY in SUV revenue share and 50 bps in Tractor market share."

The Farm equipment business recorded its highest-ever second-quarter market share of 43 per cent, with tractor volumes rising 32 per cent to 1.23 lakh units. The segment's standalone PBIT increased 48 per cent to Rs 1,684 crore, and revenue climbed 25 per cent to Rs 10,225 crore. The Farm division's consolidated PAT grew 45 per cent to Rs 1,163 crore.

In Services, Mahindra Finance maintained strong profitability with a 45 per cent PAT rise and asset quality (GS3) below 4 per cent. Tech Mahindra reported an EBIT margin of 12.1 per cent, improving by 250 basis points. Mahindra Lifespaces saw pre-sales worth Rs 752 crore and doubled its gross development value to Rs 1,700 crore. Club Mahindra achieved a 73 per cent occupancy rate, while Mahindra Logistics' revenue grew 11 per cent to Rs 1,685 crore. Overall, the Services segment reported revenue of Rs 10,048 crore, up 12 per cent, and PAT of Rs 975 crore.

Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our solid Q2 consolidated results reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio. We remain committed to sustainable growth and value creation." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)