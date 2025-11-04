Fact Check: Has Harmanpreet Kaur Decided to Retire from ODIs After Leading India to ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Claim

Has Harmanpreet Kaur decided to retire from ODIs after guiding India to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title? The illustrious story of Indian cricket witnesses an all-new chapter, a historic one, as the India Women's National Cricket Team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title. Battling a resilient side like the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team came out on top by 52 runs to clinch the top prize for the very first time in history. In this article, we shall take a look at the truth behind the viral claim of Harmanpreet Kaur retiring from ODIs. India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Recreates MS Dhoni’s Trophy Picture After ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph (See Post).

Asked to bat first, the India Women's National Cricket Team got to 298/7 with Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58*) being the major contributors with the bat in hand. Deepti Sharma (5/39) and Shafali Verma (2/36) then excelled with the ball as well, with the two sharing seven wickets between themselves as South Africa were bowled out for 246. Harmanpreet Kaur fittingly took the catch that sealed the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title for India and became just the third Indian captain to win an ICC ODI World Cup after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, cementing her name in history.

Amidst this, a claim has surfaced on social media which has suggested that Harmanpreet Kaur has made the decision to retire from ODIs. This comes as a bit of a surprise, given the fact that she has just won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title and will be expected to continue playing the format. The claim made through social media posts on Facebook states that she has made this decision already and they have gone viral as well.

To be direct and precise, the claims stating that Harmanpreet Kaur has decided to retire from ODIs after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 are absolutely fake. There's no element of truth to it and neither have there been any reports or information that have stated that a decision like this might be on the cards. Interestingly, there has also been no speculation on her future in international cricket, with fans expecting her to continue playing all three formats.

Harmanpreet Kaur and the newly crowned world champions could possibly be in action when the India Women's National Cricket Team faces the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in a white-ball series. Although the dates aren't confirmed, the IND-W vs BAN-W 2025 series is likely to take place in December.

