New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): From the game-changing Mahindra XUV400 EV, which covered an incredible 751 km in sub-zero temperature, to the biggest handmade peacock made with fabric scrap, and much more. These records are a testament to the extraordinary skills, talents, and feats achieved by people from diverse backgrounds. Whether it is showcasing the skills of a two-year-old child, achieving 300 technical certificates, or registering the maximum number of doctors for a virtual conference, these record holders prove that anything is possible with passion, perseverance, and hard work.

Biggest handmade peacock made by using fabric scrap

The record for biggest handmade peacock made by using fabric scrap was set by Ishita Singh (born on July 26, 1983) Director Anhad Foundation, of Sangareddy, Telangana. She trained the village women of Sultanpur, Telangana and along with them she made a handmade national bird peacock measuring 13ft x 13 ft using 214 fabric colors with 13kgs of fabric scrap on December 7, 2022 as an ode to the 75th Independence Day.

Certified Technical Expert

Hruthick R. (born on December 3, 2001) of Karur, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for achieving 300 certificates. He received 300 certificates in multiple disciplines including Python, Artificial Design and Application, Nanomechanical Testing, Managing Risk, Procurement and Asset Management in the year 2021, as confirmed on March 11, 2023.

Maximum distance covered from westernmost to easternmost point in a car by a quadragenarian

The record for covering the maximum distance from westernmost to easternmost point in a car by a quadragenarian was set by Viral Chandrashekhar Vyas (born on February 15, 1978) of Vadodara, Gujarat. He started solo drive in the Mahindra XUV300 from Guhar Moti, the westernmost point of India in Gujarat on October31, 2022 at 6:20 pm and finished at Kibithu, the easternmost point of India in Arunachal Pradesh on November 5, 2022 at 8:23 am, covering the distance of 4037 in 94 hours and 8 minutes.

Maximum voluntary blood donations by an organisation in a single day

The record for maximum voluntary blood donations by an organization in a single day was set by Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Delhi, New Delhi. A total of 1960 units of blood was donated at the 7 camps setup inside the company's 6 manufacturing units and 1 R&D Centre in the country on July 1, 2022 to mark the occasion of the birth anniversary of Company's Chairman Emeritus Late Shri Brijmohan Lall Munjal.

Maximum number of kites flying by underprivileged kids at a time

Dabur Hajmola set the record for the maximum number of kites flying simultaneously by underprivileged kids between the age groups of 12-15 years, assembled at the Narol ground in Narolgam, Gujarat, India. A total of 584 underprivileged kids came together and flew kites between 12.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The activity was planned under the social initiative 'Acchai Ka Chatkara' by Hajmola on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on 14th January 2023.

Amazing memory & skills of a kid

Shaurya Meghan Kamble (born on December 31, 2020) of Pune, Maharashtra, is appreciated for reciting 2 poems; recalling 5 national symbols; identifying letters of the English alphabet with their corresponding pictures, 35 animals, 7 birds, 12 vegetables, 14 fruits, 13 vehicles, 4 external and 4 internal parts of the body, 6 colours, 9 miscellaneous pictures; and making 5 actions at the age of 2 years and 1 month, as confirmed on January 31, 2023.

Biggest business fair organised by a school

The record for the biggest business fair organised by a school was set by Dholakiya Schools of Rajkot, Gujarat. The 3-day fair which started on January 27 and closed on January 29, 2023 has attracted more than 75000 visitors and projected investment of more than Rs. 1Cr. The fair was managed entirely by the commerce students of 11th standard of the school as confirmed on January 29, 2023.

Maximum distance covered by an EV in 24 hours at sub zero temperature

The record for maximum distance covered by an EV in 24hours at sub-zerotemperature was set by Mahindra XUV400 EV. The drive started on December 27, 2022 at 10:57 pm from Kyelang, Lahaul Spiti, and Himachal Pradesh and ended on December 28, 2022 at 10:57 pm at the same place after covering a total distance of 751 kms. The EV car expedition was conducted in subzero temperatures at an average speed of 50kmph as confirmed on January 2, 2023.

Longest running COVID awareness online creative programme

B S Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India set a record for the longest running covid awareness online creative programme. Online Awareness activities were started by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering during the lockdown named as 'Intellect 2k20' on May 27, 2020 and 'Intellect 2k21' on May 24, 2021 with a slight brush of Technology and to showcase creative talents while staying at home. The programme 'Intellect 2k20' ended on January 12, 2021 and 'Intellect 2k21' ended on November 20, 2021. The record is confirmed on December 21, 2022.

Maximum large garlands of different varieties offered to a political figure

The record for offering maximum large garlands of different varieties to a political figure is set by Team HDK organisation (started in 2017) and its group members of Bengaluru, Karnataka. The organisation offered 500 large garlands of different varieties prepared with different fruits and vegetables to H.D. Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, during his 'Pancharatna Ratha Yatra' rallies at different places of Karnataka that commenced on November 18, 2022 till December 29, 2022.

These record holders inspire us to push our limits, explore our potential, and achieve greatness in our own lives. They teach us that with the right mindset, skills, and support, we can break barriers, overcome challenges, and create a legacy that lasts a lifetime.

Hoping that you shall take inspiration and fill our mailboxes with your record making experiences.

