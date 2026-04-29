Business News | Manipal University Jaipur Celebrates Global Culinary Milestone: HOD Dr. Chef Saurabh Sharma Curates State Banquet for South Korean President

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29: Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) scales new heights of prestige as Dr. Chef Saurabh Sharma, Head of the Department of Hotel Management, was chosen to curate a grand Rajasthani state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The banquet, hosted by the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, was held in honour of the visiting South Korean President, Lee Jae-myung.

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The event, attended by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and senior Union Ministers, served as a global stage for the rich culinary heritage of Rajasthan.

The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi added significant weight to the evening. While savouring the traditional delicacies, the Prime Minister personally appreciated Dr. Chef Saurabh's craftsmanship, remarking: "It was a wonderful Rajasthani meal experience."

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Deepti Umashankar, Secretary to the President of India congratulated Dr. Chef Saurabh on representing Rajasthan's culinary legacy at such a prestigious international platform. Additionally, Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor noted that the vegetarian spread was "exceptionally delicious," highlighting the chef's ability to elevate traditional flavours to world-class standards.

Dr. Chef Saurabh, alongside the Executive Chef of Rashtrapati Bhavan Chef Mukesh Kumar, designed a menu that functioned as a gastronomic map of Rajasthan. The "Royal Platters" featured a sophisticated fusion of traditional recipes from Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, and Jaipur, blending royal kitchen secrets with contemporary presentation.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Chef Saurabh credited Manipal University Jaipur for providing him with an environment of professional freedom and encouragement. He emphasized that the University's unwavering support played a pivotal role in enabling him to pursue his passion and achieve this significant recognition. He described the opportunity to represent Rajasthan's culinary traditions at such a high-profile event as a defining moment in his career.

"This achievement is the culmination of years of dedicated research and my deep-rooted passion for my mother cuisine. I dedicate this honour to my family and to Manipal University Jaipur, whose belief in my potential gave me the wings to achieve this milestone," said Dr. Sharma.

The accomplishment has brought great pride to the MUJ community. The University leadership, including Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma, President; Dr. Karunakar A. Kotegar, Pro-President; Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar; and Dr. Nitu Bhatnagar, Provost, Dr. Brajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Management, Commerce and Arts extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Sharma. They lauded his achievement as a historic moment that underscores the University's commitment to excellence and innovation.

Dr. Sharma's feat not only highlights his individual brilliance but also reinforces Manipal University Jaipur's growing stature as a hub of talent and global recognition. His success stands as an inspiration for aspiring chefs and students, reflecting how dedication, institutional support, and cultural pride can create impactful global narratives.

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