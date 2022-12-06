Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI/PNN): Comedy has always been a much-loved genre among the Marathi audience and the upcoming film Dhondi Champya promises to be a laugh riot for viewers! A Reliance Entertainment and Suunil Jaiin presentation, director Dyanesh Bhalekar's Dhondi Champya: Ek Prem Katha is a unique film in the sense that it brings forth an unusual love story - a love story between a male and female buffalo! From the time the poster of Dhondi Champya was launched on social media, the film has been generating buzz, not just for its unique story, but the star cast as well.

Comedy powerhouses Bharat Jadhav and Vaibhav Mangle will be seen together in the film. The actors' comedic talent is known across Maharashtra and that itself is enough reason for viewers to throng cinema halls from December 16 onwards. Dhondi Champya is inspired from a story by Prabhakar Bhogale with screenplay and dialogues by Dnyanesh Bhalekar and Sagar Kesarkar. Apart from Jadhav and Mangle, Dhondi Champya will also feature Sayali Patil and Nikhil Chavan in pivotal roles.

Also Read | HBO Max, Discovery+ Combined Streaming Service To Likely Be Called Just 'Max'.

The film's trailer was released recently and has been receiving great response online. Speaking about the film, director Dnyanesh Bhalekar says, "This is a family entertainer for people from all age groups. Whether the owners of Dhondi and Champya will help take this love story forward, or will there be a sudden twist in the plot? That's for you all to find out in cinema halls!"

Dhondi Champya: Ek Prem Katha's music, composed by Saurabh Durgesh, has songs sung by the likes of Avadhoot Gupte, Vaishali Samant, Sanah Moidutty and Saurabh Shetye, with lyrics from Guru Thakur, Mandar Cholkar and Ganesh Nigade. This film has been produced by Fifth Dimension and Cult Digital - with Suunil Jaiin, Aditya Joshi, Venessa Roy and Aditya Shastri backing the project. Amit Awasthi and Sushant Vengurlekar are the co-producers of this film.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Charges Framed Against Accused Ashish Mishra, 13 Others in Connection With Murder of Farmers.

Reliance Entertainment Presents in Association with suunil Jaiin, Dhindi Champya Ek Prem Katha, Producer Suunil Jaiin, Aditya Joshi, Venessa Roy, Aditya Shastri, Director Dnyanesh Bhaleka

Starring: Bharat Jadhav, Vaibhav Mangle, Nikhil Chavan, Sayli Patil

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)