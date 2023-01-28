Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/PNN): Sifar Productions, known for its top-notch music videos, is excited to announce its entry into the world of OTT with a full-fledged production. The company is joining forces with Maruti Productions to bring audiences a crime drama web series titled "Kohinoor: Chapter 1."

Inspired by true events, the series is set in Madhya Pradesh and is set to begin filming in February 2023. The action-packed drama features an intriguing plot with unexpected twists, and features a cast of talented actors that will be announced in the coming weeks.

The series is written by renowned writer and poet Satlaj Rahat Indori, the son of the late legendary poet Rahat Indori. He is joined by screenwriter Tanzia Alam, with dialogues written by Shubham Mathurkar. The project is produced by Anuj Agarwal, Karan Singh Chauhan, and Ashar Anis Khan, and designed by Shreyas Gawandi.

The original score and music is led by Ashar Anis Khan and KavyaKriti, with music supervision by Mohit A Jaitly and Dr Tariq Faiz. The music is in association with Jammtime and the Executive Producer is Amit Kumar. The makers are thrilled to bring this project to audiences and can't wait to announce the full cast ensemble in the coming weeks.

