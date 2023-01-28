La Liga leaders Barcelona will be eager to maintain their hold on top of the points table when they take on Girona in an away tie. Barcelona have managed 44 points from 17 games, three more than second placed Real Madrid. Their rise to the top has largely been due to a brilliant defence that has leaked in just six goals in the league so far. Their goal scoring has not lagged behind much as well and they are one of leading teams in this department with 36 so far. Xavi is truly establishing himself at the club and his brand of football is there for all to see. Girona are 12th in the standings but have managed just a solitary defeat in its past five matches which is a positive. They can be a bit of a tough nut to crack in their own backyard. Girona versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 8:45 Pm IST. Copa America 2024 to be Played in The United States of America.

Santiago Bueno received his marching orders in the last game against Villareal and will not feature for Girona this evening. Ibrahima Kebe, David Lopez and Reinier are all out with muscle injuries furthering complicating matters. Valentin Castellanos will come into the starting eleven in place of Christian Stuani. Toni Villa will cut inside from the left and try and create openings for the forwards.

Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski continue to serve their respective suspension and will not face Girona. Xavi though is without any key injuries which is a positive. Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha as a front three is blessed with raw pace and creativity that can trouble Girona. Frenkie de Jong will start ahead of Sergio Busquets and should have Gavi and Pedri for company.

The Girona vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Estadi Motilivi, Girona. The game will be held on January 28, 2023 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Girona vs Barcelona clash live on TV.

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 are the official broadcast partners. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch the Girona vs Barcelona football match live streaming. Barcelona should secure a routine win here with Ansu Fati their likely goalscorer.

