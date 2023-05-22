New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/PNN): The company is clearly thrilled to present the refreshed brand identity of 'Mastiii Zone'. The change to 'Masti Zone' marks the perennial evolution of the company since it was founded.

The new logo builds on an obvious element from the 'old' logo. If you pay attention, besides taking down the two additional 'Is', the logo font, colors, and design stay the same as earlier. The primary purpose behind the new logo that's bolder and clearer is the ease of use and flexibility.

Also Read | 24-Hour Sex Lands German Tourist in Italy Hospital, Sexual Intercourse Under Drugs Influence Leads to Penis Amputation Possibility.

As the company expands rapidly into new locations, it is also repositioning itself in the current market scenario to create a new visual identity that reflects its vision, mission, and values more clearly. The new logo features a more professional and consistent design in a modern, clean, and organised manner. It has been incorporated throughout the company's website, social media handles, and other communication channels.

'Masti Zone' is also indicative of the level of professionalism the company offers to its customers and the clarity that is associated with the new brand's identity. 'Clarity' is one of the ideas the company associates with and wishes to propel the same with the advent of the new logo that accurately depicts what the company is at its core as a team. It's not just an altercation in a logo but an effort that coincides with the firm's broadened appeal as it creates real value in the amusement industry.

Also Read | PUBG Aka BGMI Is Back! Battlegrounds Mobile India Now Available for Download on Google Play Store for Android Devices, Check Strict Guidelines Issued by Krafton.

The company has outgrown the old skin and shredded old layers and thus recognised the need for a change in the name for 'Mastiii Zone' was difficult to spell, confusing to look at, and muddles the brain, at times. The company is evolving and shifting - 'Masti Zone', in the succinctness it embodies, will enable its consumers to see it in a fresh new light and multiply the brand's loyalty.

"Understanding our consumers has led to this significant change which demonstrates our passion and purpose, we're attempting to avoid consumer confusion and smoothening the customer interactions and experiences with the brand," says Ankur Maheshwary, Founder and CEO, Masti Zone. "While it's a notable change, our core values haven't shifted,"

Masti Zone believes that it has come so far by focusing like a laser on consumer experience - focusing on consumer experience is an infallible and evergreen strategy. Besides giving a competitive edge, it is something that really does matter in any business, what the customer has to say about his interactions with the brand. That is what grows a brand image and is definitely worth investing in. Building a reputation with the customer base pays off in ways unimaginable.

In the spirit of rebranding, Masti Zone commits to providing its consumers with services that not only meet but surpass their expectations. The company expresses its gratitude to its loyal customers for their consistent trust, friendship, and support. The team is beyond pleased to present its new brand to you all and invites you to be a part of the company's expanded mission.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)