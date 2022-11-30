Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI/PNN): Matchbox Shots and Netflix celebrated the grand success party of Monica O My Darling in Mumbai. During the event, not only the star cast but biggies also appeared at the party.

Celebrities like Rajkumar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Quresh, Akanksha Ranjan, Producer Sanjay Routray, Diksha Routray, Sarita Patil in fact Sonakshi Sinha, Director Anurag Kashyap, Sriram Raghavan, Anushka Ranjan, Iqbal, Rasika Duggal and many others graced the event.

Lastly, the entire team of Monica O My Darling cast came together and made a memory which will last forever.

