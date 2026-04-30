Business News | MATEXIL Showcases Strong Presence at Techtextil Frankfurt 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: MATEXIL (Manmade Fibre & Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council) participated in Techtextil Frankfurt 2026, held from April 21 to 24, with a strong delegation of 40 Indian companies representing the diverse and growing capabilities of India's technical textiles sector.

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Inauguration of India Day

On the opening day, the India Pavilion was inaugurated by Shri T.G. Bharath, Hon'ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in the esteemed presence of Ms. Shuchita Kishore, Consul General of India in Frankfurt; Ms. Vrunda Manohar Desai, Textile Commissioner; Ms. R. Lalitha, Textile Commissioner, Government of Tamil Nadu; and Ms. Richa Gupta, Director, Ministry of Textiles, along with exhibitors and distinguished guests.

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"India Day"

On the evening of April 21, MATEXIL organized an "India Day" which received an overwhelming response.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from exhibitors, international buyers, academicians, and representatives from leading universities and research institutions, highlighting the global interest in India's technical textiles ecosystem.

The presence of senior government officials, including Ms. Vrunda Manohar Desai, Textile Commissioner, Government of India; Ms. R. Lalitha, Textile Commissioner, Government of Tamil Nadu; and Ms. Richa Gupta, Director, Ministry of Textiles, underscored the importance of the event and reaffirmed the Government's continued support to the sector.

Shri Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman, MATEXIL, said

"MATEXIL has had a very successful participation at Techtextil Frankfurt 2026. Despite ongoing global challenges, Indian exhibitors have reported satisfactory engagement and have been able to establish meaningful contacts with reputed international buyers. This reflects the resilience and competitiveness of the Indian technical textiles industry."

He further added

"India is steadily emerging as a prominent player in the global technical textiles market, driven by its strong manufacturing base, skilled workforce, cost competitiveness, and growing emphasis on innovation and sustainability."

Participants at the exhibition expressed satisfaction with the quality of business interactions and the opportunities to explore collaborations, joint ventures, and long-term partnerships.

MATEXIL's participation at Techtextil Frankfurt 2026 has once again reinforced India's position as a reliable sourcing destination and a key contributor to the global technical textiles value chain.

The Chairman, MATEXIL, expressed his confidence that with continued policy support from the Government, industry collaboration, and growing global recognition, India's technical textiles sector is well poised to scale new heights in exports, innovation, and international partnerships in the years ahead.

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