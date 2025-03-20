VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: In today's fast-paced world, staying connected while traveling has become essential, especially as international travel continues to surge. With global tourism rebounding to near pre-pandemic levels, millions are traveling for diverse purposes such as education, work, and leisure. Whether it's students pursuing studies abroad, professionals working remotely, or tourists exploring new destinations, access to reliable data ensures seamless communication, navigation, and productivity on the go. As international travel grows in scale and significance, the need for uninterrupted connectivity has never been greater.

Gaurav Khanna, CEO of matrix cellular talks about the ever growing need for data specially for international travelers, let's take a look.

Data usage while traveling is more essential than ever, especially as mobile consumption in India continues to grow rapidly. According to Nokia's Mobile Broadband Index, Indian users consumed an average of 24.1 GB of data per capita per month in 2023, and this figure is projected to rise to around 28 GB by the end of 2024. This includes both mobile and Wi-Fi usage, but while traveling, mobile data usage tends to spike significantly as people rely on it for a variety of needs

"Navigation apps are indispensable for exploring unfamiliar destinations, helping travelers reach their hotels, restaurants, or tourist spots efficiently. Additionally, apps are frequently used to discover local restaurants, museums, and other points of interest, making data a critical tool for planning and spontaneity." Says Gaurav Khanna.

For families traveling with children, data plays an equally vital role. Kids are often pacified during long trips with their favorite cartoons or games, which require a steady internet connection. This keeps them entertained and ensures a smoother travel experience for parents.

Meanwhile, social media enthusiasts use data to share their travel adventures in real time--posting pictures, videos, and updates to stay connected with friends and followers.

Whether it's for work-related tasks like accessing files or leisure activities like streaming content, the need for reliable data while traveling is undeniable. It has become a cornerstone of modern travel, catering to both practical needs and personal enjoyment.

"We at Matrix Cellular recognize that the need for data is not just growing--it's skyrocketing, especially when traveling internationally. Whether it's navigating unfamiliar streets, finding the best local spots, keeping the kids entertained with their favorite shows, or sharing your adventures on social media, no one wants to deal with connectivity issues. That's why we're here to ensure seamless, affordable data solutions for all your travel needs-- because the only thing you should worry about on your trip is which destination to explore next!" shares Gaurav Khanna.

Matrix Cellular's data card services stand out for their focus on providing economical and seamless connectivity tailored specifically for international travelers.

Matrix Cellular also offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the needs of international travelers, making it a one-stop solution for seamless connectivity abroad.

They offer international SIM cards in both prepaid and postpaid models, ensuring high-speed data and unlimited WhatsApp calling with the convenience of home delivery or optional airport pickup. Additionally, they provide international eSIMs that can be instantly activated via a QR code delivered to your email, eliminating the need to physically swap SIM cards.

For financial management, Matrix offers the Matrix Forex Card, a prepaid travel card that allows for secure and hassle-free transactions abroad. It also includes services like sending money abroad and currency exchange, with specialized options for students covering application fees, tuition, and living expenses.

Furthermore, Matrix provides travel insurance that can be customized for leisure, business, or education-related travel, covering medical expenses and travel inconveniences, with options available for every kind of traveler.

By encompassing these comprehensive services, Matrix Cellular positions itself as a one-stop solution for travelers, addressing all their communication, financial, and logistical needs in a single platform.

This integrated approach allows travelers to focus on their journeys without worrying about connectivity, finances, or other travel-related hassles, making Matrix Cellular an ideal choice for anyone traveling internationally.

"We want to create a whole ecosystem for international travelers, where all they need to do is to connect with us and we will have them sorted. We want people to focus on their journey, not on logistics." Believes Gaurav Khanna.

While other providers may offer competitive pricing or better customer service in domestic markets, Matrix excels in addressing the unique needs of international travelers. Its specialized plans, such as those for the UK and the USA, ensure uninterrupted connectivity with local numbers and high-quality coverage, even in regions where GSM networks may be limited.

This makes Matrix Cellular a strong contender for those who prioritize affordability and reliability while traveling abroad.

