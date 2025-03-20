Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan recently took potshots at Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 2017 film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The comedy-drama film directed by Shree Narayan Singh was aimed to improve the sanitary conditions in India with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, urging people in remote areas to build toilets in their homes. Jaya Bachchan, while speaking at an event, not only criticised the movie but also expressed her disapproval of the title. Swachh Bharat Mission Completes 10 Years: PM Narendra Modi Sweeps Yard Along With School Students As He Participates in Cleanliness Drive in Delhi (Watch Videos).

Jaya Bachchan Calls Akshay Kumar’s ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ ‘Flop’

Jaya Bachchan stirred controversy with her remarks about Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's socially driven films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman. During an appearance on India TV She Conclave, the actress lashed out at these movies and labelled them 'flop'. She questioned the titles of such films, specifically Toilet and said, "Abhi aap naam bhi dekhiye toh mai aisi picturein kabhi na dekhu. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, yeh koi naam hai? Yeh koi title hai? Please bataiye aap logon mein see kitne log is tarah ke title ki film dekhne jaayenge? Abhi itne log me 4 log haath utha rahe hai, very sad. Yeh to flop hai. Picture flop hai."

Jaya Bachchan Mocks ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’

Translations? "If you look at the name, I would never want to watch such movies. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. is this even a title? Please let me know how many of you would go to the theatres to watch such films. Only 4 people are raising their hands. Very sad. Its a flop movie." Jaya Bachchan in Trouble: VHP Demands Samajwadi Party Leader Arrest Over ‘Dead Bodies of Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims Thrown Into River’ Claim.

The movie stressed the importance of building toilets and putting an end to open defecation in villages. Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey, the film also featured Divyendu Sharma, Anupam Kher and Sudhir Pandey in key roles. It was also a box office hit, collecting more than INR 200 crore worldwide.

