After surprisingly positive initial reactions from its premiere at the Alcázar of Segovia, it appears that critical reviews for Disney's latest live-action remake of a beloved animated classic are heading in the opposite direction. Snow White has opened to largely negative reviews, garnering a Rotten Tomatoes score of 48% following the lifting of the review embargo. Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel), the film stars Rachel Zegler as the titular Disney princess, with Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame taking on the role of the Evil Queen. ‘Snow White’ Review: ‘Pure Disney Magic’! First Reactions to Rachel Zegler-Gal Gadot’s Live-Action Remake Are Surprisingly Upbeat.

Delving into the critics' opinions, the general consensus suggests that while Snow White might stand out as one of the better live-action remakes, and despite the controversy surrounding the casting of a Latina actress in the traditionally white role of Snow White, Rachel Zegler's performance is widely praised.

Watch the Trailer of 'Snow White':

However, much like other nostalgia-driven films that often feel like cash grabs, the remake is criticised for lacking soul. Gal Gadot's performance is deemed underwhelming, and the film's tone and pacing are described as inconsistent. Additionally, the CGI-created dwarves have been labelled as an aberration by some critics. Disney's 'Snow White' Opens After Racist and Sexist Fury.

Check Out What Critics Are Saying About 'Snow White'

The Guardian says, "This new Snow White has one or two nice musical moments, but it’s basically in the unhappy tradition of revisionist-lite reboots Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman with Julia Roberts and Charlize Theron respectively as the witch – and the equally ropey prequel The Huntsman: Winter’s War. Hollywood could in theory reinvent Snow White with some passion; instead, the only decent revival has been Pablo Berger’s surrealist Blancanieves from 2013. This feels like a very hard day’s work in the IP diamond mine."

Rolling Stone says, "This Snow White may not be the worst live-action adaptation of an animated touchstone, though it’s a strong contender for its blandest. The movie does earn points as a bedtime story, however, because it will definitely put you to sleep.

BBC says, "Perhaps we should appreciate the value for money: the studio is in effect giving us two films for the price of one. But the producers should have picked a lane and stayed in it. As it is, Disney's Snow White keeps veering between two aesthetics and two eras, so it never picks up momentum. The story is cluttered, the tone is muddled, and the pacing is off. Again, that doesn't make the film a disaster. In some ways, the identity crisis is what makes it worth seeing. But this muddled production will be enjoyed more by politics and cinema students than by children who are hoping to be enchanted by Disney magic."

Boston Globe says, "Carrying the entire kingdom on her back is Zegler. I think a cinematic hex has been put on her, much like the one that haunts her equally talented at singing “West Side Story” costar Ariana DeBose. DeBose’s problem is that she keeps picking horrible material that she isn’t good in at all. Zegler’s curse is that she’s constantly being forced to act alongside actors devoid of charisma, and to carry movies that clearly don’t deserve her talent."

The Irish Times says, "The most distracting flaws are rooted in the problematic re-creation of animated material in “live-action” cinema. The permanent magic-hour lighting is hard to look at. Worse, the decision to “cartoonise” the dwarves alongside human actors is hugely problematic. It jarringly takes the viewer out of the movie. And giving little people the same cartoony treatment afforded chirping bluebirds and – checks notes, again – a praying graveside squirrel is not a good look."

SCMP says, "Opposite Zegler, Gal Gadot is passable, although hardly memorable, as the Evil Queen, the power-hungry, magic-wielding sorceress who plots Snow White’s downfall and loves nothing more than looking into her enchanted mirror and asking, “Who is the fairest of them all?”"

Set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 21, Snow White has been mired in controversies from the outset, ranging from its casting choices to the use of CGI for the dwarves. Despite the mixed reception, the film is projected to open with a global box office figure of around USD 100 million.

