Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ("Max Life"/ "Company") has recently partnered with Vymo, the sales acceleration platform of choice for leading financial institutions, to launch mSmart, a mobile application for digital monitoring of its agency distribution channel.

Empowered by Vymo's mobile-first application, over 5,000 of Max Life's Office Heads & Agency Development Managers will be able to effectively manage their day-to-day activities & business planning with simplified sales governance and focused engagement matrices.

The partnership marks another digital transformation project undertaken by the San Francisco-headquartered startup, in the fast-growing financial industry and fintech market, to serve managers and business leaders through its monitoring & relationship management platform.

V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life, said, "In line with our vision to become a digital-first insurer, the launch of 'mSmart' will help transform our agency governance and bring high agility levels and efficiency in monitoring processes. We are excited to partner with Vymo and look forward to working closely with them on this journey."

To streamline Max Life's existing business processes, mSmart uses powerful mobile capabilities & nudge intelligence to drive value for users. The mobile application automatically captures sales and engagement activities, which eliminates the need for users to update their system of records manually every day.

Managers will gain end-to-end visibility on their teams' performances in real-time via the platform. Additionally, intelligent dashboards can be accessed by Max Life to identify certain engagement behaviors that may affect sales performance. As a whole, these new offerings will improve sales productivity and empower sales teams to correlate sales support activities with revenue outcomes.

"We are excited to welcome the Max Life team in our growing community of Digital Leaders," says Rajesh Sabhlok, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, Vymo. "Applications today have become very intuitive and reliable in today's digital world. However, a majority of the insurance workforce still rely on legacy systems to grow their businesses. With this strengthening partnership, the Max Life agency team will have access to modern-day technologies to drive predictable business outcomes."

Vymo has partnered with top financial enterprises in India to continue critical customer & partner engagements while working remotely. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies in Southeast Asia, with offices in the USA, Japan, Singapore, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

