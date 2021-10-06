Purba Bardhaman, October 6: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district. The man was reportedly in a relationship with the rape survivour. The incident took place on Sunday night. The man was arrested by the police on the complaint of the woman. Notably, both the accused and the woman belong to an Adivasi community. Mumbai Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped, Brutalised Like ‘Nirbhaya’ in Sakinaka by Inserting Rod in Private Part; Accused Arrested.

The rape survivor’s husband is dead, and she had a child. The accused was arrested by the police. The woman was assaulted by the accused while she was returning home from a nearby village market, reported The Indian Express quoting sources as saying.

As per the media report, the woman was allegedly dragged into an isolated place and was raped. Local people found the woman near a canal. They informed the police. Cops took the woman to the block health centre. She was then shifted to a hospital. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

In August this year also, a 25-year-old woman in Salt Lake, West Bengal, was raped by her neighbour when she was alone in her flat inside a government housing estate. The incident took place on August 28. The man was later arrested by the police.

