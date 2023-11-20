SRV Media

Delhi-NCR [India], November 20: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, an iconic name in the hospitality industry, proudly commemorates its 20th Anniversary, marking two decades of providing unparalleled luxury and exceptional service to its esteemed guests. Nestled in the heart of Noida, the Radisson Blu MBD Hotel has been a beacon of opulence, sophistication, and unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence since its inception. MBD Group with the launch of Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida changed the hospitality landscape of Noida, bringing about the first five-star luxury hotel of Noida. Over the years, it has earned a distinguished reputation for delivering world-class experiences to discerning travelers, hosting numerous memorable events, and accomplishing awards in the field of Experiential Hospitality. From Centre of Excellence leader amongst RHG Hotels to winning consistent awards from Travel & Leisure, Times Food Guide, HT Awards, and Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards over the years the hotel has left a mark in the industry. Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2022 (Best City Hotel), Best Business Hotel Award at India's Best Awards 2022 by Travel Leisure, and Best Indian Cuisine category at India's Delicious Dining Awards 2023 by Travel Leisure are the latest Jewels in the Crown.

The hotel's narrative is one of continual innovation and an unwavering pursuit to surpass guest anticipations. The hotel has exhibited exceptional performance in guest experience and revpar. Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida is amongst the top five-star hotels in Delhi (NCR) and also the top performer for Radisson in the entire Asia Pacific. From its luxurious accommodations to its culinary excellence and cutting-edge conference amenities, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida has consistently redefined the benchmarks in the realm of premium hospitality. Demonstrating a profound commitment to sustainability and community enrichment, the hotel has actively engaged in diverse initiatives aimed at fostering societal and environmental progress. This ethos of conscientious luxury serves as a cornerstone, reinforcing its stature as a socially responsible corporate entity.

Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group, "It is a privilege to witness the 20 years of Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida flourishing on its path to success. The vision of our late Chairman, Sri Ashok Kumar Malhotra has led us to be able to carry forward the legacy he created. Our team's dedication and hard work have made this achievement possible."

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director of MBD Group, expressed her gratitude for this significant milestone, saying, "The past twenty years have demonstrated the faith of our patrons in the property. The development of Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida will only continue across the span of the next few years, as we continue to raise the benchmarks in hospitality. We are grateful for the faith our guests have displayed in us and we are optimistic about the future as well."

Expressing her joy, Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director of MBD Group, said "The 20th anniversary of Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida is a momentous occasion for us. It is a testimony to the group's vision to create an enduring legacy, with the first five-star hotel in Noida which changed the hospitality landscape. We are also amongst the top five hotel performers in Delhi/NCR. It is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional experiences to our guests. We owe this success to our dedicated team, loyal guests, and partners who have been an integral part of this journey."

To celebrate this milestone, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida has planned a series of special events and promotions throughout the year, offering guests even more reasons to experience the luxury and hospitality that the hotel is renowned for. As it enters its third decade of operations, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida remains committed to upholding its legacy of excellence, embracing innovation, and creating memorable experiences for all who walk through its doors.

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, located in the heart of Noida, is a luxurious five-star property known for its exceptional hospitality, elegant accommodations, gourmet dining, and state-of-the-art event facilities. With a commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences, the hotel has been a preferred choice for both business and leisure travelers for the past two decades.

MBD Group (https://mbdgroup.com/)

Our Founder, Ashok Kumar Malhotra, started in 1956 with one bookshop in Jalandhar, Punjab, and today under his leadership we are a conglomerate of Publishing, Printing, EdTech, Paper Manufacturing, Notebooks, Skill Development, Capacity Building, Exports, Hospitality, Design and Construction, Food & Beverage and Residences and Commercial Spaces operating in India and abroad.

