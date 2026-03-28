Thane, March 27: A 31-year-old man, the son of a school trustee, has been detained by police in Maharashtra’s Thane district after a teacher accused him of sending obscene messages and demanding s*xual favours. The incident, reported from a private school in Dombivli, has prompted an investigation and raised concerns about workplace safety within educational institutions. According to police officials, the accused allegedly sent lewd messages, photos, and video clips to the female teacher over a period of time. The teacher claimed that the messages included demands for a physical relationship.

Despite attempts to ignore or block the communication, the alleged harassment continued, causing distress to the teacher. The matter escalated after she approached local political workers seeking support. Thane: Woman Thrashes Employer With Slipper for Sending Obscene Text Messages; Police Probe Incident After Video Goes Viral.

Police Action and Detention

Following complaints and protests at the school premises, police intervened and took the accused into custody. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions related to harassment and sending obscene content, and officials are examining digital evidence as part of the probe. Authorities also recorded the victim’s statement and are verifying the sequence of events leading up to the complaint. Mumbai Shocker: Couple Record and Upload Obscene Videos of Woman on Pornographic Websites, Arrested; Search Underway for 6 Others.

Protests and Tension at School

The case triggered protests by local political workers, who gathered at the school demanding action against the accused. The situation led to brief tension on campus before police brought it under control. The school trustee, who is also the accused’s parent, has reportedly told authorities that legal action should proceed if his son is found guilty.

Broader Concerns Over Institutional Accountability

The incident has renewed focus on safety and grievance mechanisms within schools, particularly in cases involving individuals linked to management. Experts note that prompt reporting and independent inquiry are critical to ensuring accountability and protecting staff. Maharashtra has in recent years introduced stricter guidelines for school safety and mandatory reporting of serious incidents, placing responsibility on both staff and management to address complaints transparently.

Investigation Ongoing

Police said the investigation is ongoing, with further action to be taken based on evidence collected. Officials have indicated that appropriate legal provisions will be applied if the allegations are substantiated.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).