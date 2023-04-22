Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Junior College Cricket Tournament, in association with the Rizvi Education Society, proudly commenced with the inauguration of the Saquib Rizvi Memorial Trophy on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Sharad Pawar Recreation Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, Chairman of Rizvi Education Society, and Advocate Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, Director of Rizvi Education Society, along with Chief Guest Dr PV Shetty, Guest of Honor Sulakshana Nayak, Ajinkya Nayak, and Special Guest Sandeep Dahad. Dilip Patil and Armaan Malik, the treasurers of MCA, were also present at the event.

Advocate Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, in her statement, highlighted that a total of 52 college teams are participating in the MCA Junior College Cricket Tournament to compete for the Saquib Rizvi Memorial Trophy, which the Rizvi Education Society sponsors. The tournament will run for approximately one month and will be played in accordance with the guidelines of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). This year's tournament holds special significance as it marks the collaboration between Rizvi Education Society and MCA, instead of the usual Junior College Association, and boasts record-breaking participation of 52 teams, making the competition more intense than ever before.

Dr Akhtar Hasan Rizvi expressed his appreciation for the support of cricket and for nurturing emerging players without any donations. He emphasised Rizvi College's commitment to promoting cricket and nurturing new talent in the country, intending to produce skilled cricketers and icons for India. He also mentioned their plan to form more special teams for women in the future, with current participation of 6 women's teams to reach 60 women's teams.

The Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cricket Tournament has been held annually for the past 13 years (2010) but could not be organised for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the collaboration with MCA this year has brought new excitement and opportunities for the participating teams, with Rizvi College's rich legacy in producing cricket icons and their dedication to promoting the sport and nurturing talent.

The Rizvi Education Society and MCA are thrilled to organise this prestigious cricket tournament in memory of Late Saquib Rizvi, who had a great passion for the game. Through this tournament, they aim to honour the contributions of Rizvi College and the players and encourage sportsmanship and camaraderie among the participating teams.

