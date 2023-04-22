Jack Nicholson is a star for the ages. An actor so dedicated to the craft that he brought his amazing talents to every role that graced the screen, Nicholson is an all-timer. You can’t really debate his talents, and he constantly throughout his career has delivered some of the most iconic characters of our time. He knows what makes a performance good, and he constantly delivers one hell of a show. Jack Nicholson Birthday Special: From Joker to Jack Torrance, 9 Best Movie Quotes of the Actor to Check Out!

Specialising in characters who have few screws loose on the top, Nicholson is someone who will grab your attention instantly. He will deliver a hellishly good performance, and he never misses a beat at all. So to celebrate Jack Nicholson’s 86th birthday, lets take a look at five of his most iconic roles that have defined his career.

The Joker (Batman)

Playing the Joker in the 1989 Batman film by Tim Burton, Nicholson got his maniacal range to that role. Being the Clown Prince of Crime, it was a casting match made in heaven as Nicholson was especially a highlight of the film. Being a great rival to Michael Keaton’s Batman, Nicholson surely was a great take on the character.

Frank Costello (The Departed)

An extremely despicable character, Frank Costello is someone that you will love to hate. Teaming up with Martin Scorsese, Nicholson came forward and delivered this absolute spectacle playing a crime-boss who was crazy and intimidating.

Nathan Jessup (A Few Good Men)

A legal drama like no other, A Few Good Men packed in a great amount of performances from Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon and more, however, it was Nicholson who actually trumped over all them. Playing the role of Nathan Jessup, a Colonel, and Nicholson puts on an acting clinic like no other.

Jack Torrance (The Shining)

A slow decent into madness, Nicholson as Jack Torrance is as terrifying of a horror protagonist that you can get. A complete maniacal psychopath who keeps on getting crazier and crazier, Nicholson is a treat to watch in this role. When he picks up that axe, he is a complete menace through and through.

Randle McMurphy (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest)

Definitely the best work of Nicholson's career, Randle McMurphy is a character that many adore. A patient at a mental institution, this is an emotionally charged performance that sees Nicholson at his best. A complete revelation, this is a performance that should be witnessed at least once.

Even if Jack Nicholson has retired, his career is something that continues to have a huge impact. A great actor, Nicholson truly is one of the greats of our time.

