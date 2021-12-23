MedPlus Health Services and BSE officials marked the listing of the company by ringing the opening bell at the BSE in Mumbai on December 23.

Mumbai [India], December 23 (ANI): MedPlus Health Services, India's second-largest pharmacy retailer, on Thursday made a strong market debut with its share getting listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange at more than 30 per cent premium over its issue price.

At the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) MedPlus Health Services Limited got listed at Rs.1015 against its issue price of Rs.796 per share. The scrip strengthened further and surged to a high of Rs.1119.95.

Also Read | Hyundai To Unveil Its Future Mobility Vision Based on Robotics Technologies at CES 2022.

At around 12 noon at the BSE, MedPlus Health Services Limited was trading at Rs.1101.05, 38.32 per cent higher than its issue price. From its listing price, it was trading 8.48 per cent higher.

Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, MD and CEO, MedPlus Health Services Limited and Hemanth Kundavaram, CFO, MedPlus Health Services Limited along with Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE, marked the listing of the company by ringing the opening bell at the BSE.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

At the NSE, MedPlus Health Services Limited opened the trading at Rs.1,040 and touched a high of Rs.1,120. At around noon the scrip was trading at Rs.1,101, which is 38.32 per cent higher than its issue price. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)