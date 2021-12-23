The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season began with a bang and now it is time for Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers to carry on that intensity on the second day of season 8. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST. Both Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers had a forgettable 2019 season where they failed to make it to the next stage of the competition. While Jaipur finished sixth, Gujarat slumped to a ninth-place finish in the competition in 2019 and after a gap of two years, both sides would aim at a fresh start. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Gujarat Giants would have the head-to-head advantage over Jaipur Pink Panthers and they would aim at extending that slender lead that they have. While Gujarat's defense is strong, Jaipur is a balanced outfit and these two would put up an expectedly great game of kabaddi.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live online streaming.

