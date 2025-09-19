PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: As FICCI Frames celebrates its landmark 25th anniversary, the industry's most transformative networking platform is making a powerful comeback. Frame Your Idea (FYI) 2025, India's only curated writer-meets-producer event, returns October 7-8, 2025 at Fairmont Mumbai, promising to reshape careers and create the next generation of blockbuster content.

For the first time since its inception, FYI brings together over 50 of India's most influential producers under one roof - from Aamir Khan Productions and Dharma Productions to Red Chillies Entertainment, Excel Entertainment, Yash Raj Films and streaming giants like Sony Liv & JioHotstar. Writers can secure up to 24 face-to-face meetings in just two days - an achievement impossible anywhere else in the Indian entertainment landscape.

"We are thrilled to revive FYI alongside the 25th edition of FICCI Frames," says Leena Jaisani, Deputy Secretary General & Cluster Head - Media & Entertainment, Retail, FMCG, E-Commerce, IPR, Cascade and Young Leaders Forum. "FYI is part of our continuing legacy of supporting storytellers and giving structure to India's creative ecosystem."

"FYI democratizes access. A 10-minute meeting can change a life. And the ripple effects of these meetings will be felt in stories told for years to come," says Viraf Patell, Actor, Screenwriter & Creative Director, FICCI FYI.

Since 2015, FYI has facilitated over 5,000 meetings that have directly resulted in major acquisitions and career breakthroughs. Netflix's critically acclaimed "Choked" and multiple Disney acquisitions began as 10-minute pitches at FYI. The platform has become the launching pad where unknown writers transform into industry insiders.

"I wouldn't have met Anurag Kashyap, or gone on to be part of the Sacred Games writer's room and write Choked for Netflix, if it weren't for FYI. It's as real as it gets for writers," shares FYI Alumni Writer Nihit Bhave.

"It's high time India had a platform like this. So we made it happen. We now hope the writers make good of this unique opportunity," states Ashish Kulkarni, Founding Director, FYI, & Founder, Punnaryug Artvision

"We have put in a lot of thought on how FYI works. It is designed to suit the needs of producers and writers, authors & publishers in the best way possible," adds Munjal Shroff, Founding Director, FYI Pvt Ltd, Chairman - FICCI AVGC Forum & Director & Chief Operating Officer, Graphiti Studio Pvt Ltd

What sets FYI apart is its radical accessibility. Unlike traditional industry networking that relies on connections and intermediaries, FYI operates on pure merit and democratic access with open access for anyone with a story regardless of location or connections, direct writer-to-producer meetings without agents or gatekeepers, guaranteed meetings in private booths, the massive scale of meeting up to 24 top producers in 48 hours, and a proven track record of actual deals, hirings, and career transformations.

For 2025, FYI is expanding beyond writers to include publishers and IP holders who can pitch their catalogues for screen adaptations, tapping into the growing demand for book-to-screen content that has dominated global entertainment.

The complete 2025 lineup represents unprecedented industry participation with 50+ confirmed producers and platforms: Aamir Khan Productions, Alchemy Films (Siddharth P Malhotra), Applause Entertainment, BaniJay Asia, Balaji Telefilms (Web), Bombay Fables, Chalkboard Entertainment, Chrome Pictures, Collective Artist Network (writer & director & actor reps), Colours (TV channel), Dharma Productions, Eka Entertainment (Gujarati), Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures LLP, Endemol Shine India, Excel Entertainment, FilmKaravan, Good Karma Films (Sandeep Kewlani), Graphiti Multimedia (Animation), Hatsoff Productions (JD Majethia), Hope Productions (Balki), Irani Movietone (Boman Irani), JioHotstar, Jiostar, Juggernaut Productions / IN10 Media Pvt Ltd, Jungle Book Studio, Junglee Pictures Ltd, Madman Pictures (Madhu Mantena), Matrix Talent Management (writer & director & actor reps), Mumtaz Saba Creations (TV), Netflix India, R.A.T Films, Rajkumar Hirani Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, Reeloid Media (New OTT platform), Rishtey (TV channel) - Jio, Roshan Abbas Productions, Roy Kapur Films, Sony LIV, Sony Yay (Animation), SoulSutra (Gujarati), Swastik (TV & Web), True Story Films (Hansal Mehta), Tulsea Talents (writer & director & actor reps), TVF, Video Palace (Marathi), Virtual Bharat (Bharat Bala), Warner Bros. Discovery (Animation), White Hills Studio (Punjabi), Wiz Films (Wizcraft) & Yash Raj Films.

This comprehensive participation spans major Bollywood studios, leading OTT platforms, regional content creators, animation houses, television channels, and talent management agencies, representing every major segment of the Indian entertainment ecosystem.

As part of its outreach, FYI 2025 has also partnered with industry and creative bodies to widen access and awareness. KASHISH Pride Film Festival, Writers' Ink Institute, and the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) have come on board as official community outreach partners, helping connect with diverse voices, from emerging storytellers to seasoned professionals, to ensure that the opportunity reaches the widest spectrum of India's creative community.

The FYI model is designed for maximum efficiency and fairness through a simple process where writers register online and submit materials, submissions undergo curation, selected participants receive guaranteed producer meetings, non-selected applicants receive refunds, and meetings take place in structured 10-minute private booth sessions in a professional B2B format.

With the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) onboarded as the community outreach partner, FYI 2025 embodies the RISE theme of FICCI Frames 2025 by reimagining industry access and democratizing opportunities, innovating pitching formats for maximum efficiency, sustaining long-term career opportunities for creators, and delivering excellence in storytelling and industry connections.

Writers must register by September 24, 2025, at frames.ficci.in/fyi for the October 7-8, 2025 event at Fairmont Mumbai. By putting India's storytellers directly in front of the industry's decision-makers, FYI 2025 continues to open doors, change lives, and shape the future of Indian entertainment. In an industry often criticized for being insular and connection-dependent, FYI represents a revolutionary approach where talent meets opportunity on equal ground.

