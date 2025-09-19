Mumbai, September 19: Actress Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture posing with her childhood friends Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, who made his directorial debut with “Ba***ds Of Bollywood” and it seems actress Ananya Panday felt a little left out. Shanaya took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the “Ba***ds Of Bollywood” grand premiere night, which saw the who’s who of the Hindi film industry in attendance.

She shared a picture posing with Aryan and Suhana at the event and captioned it: “we love u @___aryan___ The B***ds Of Bollywood out now!” However, it was actress Ananya Panday’s comment that grabbed the eye balls. Taking to the comment section, Ananya wrote: “Like why am I not in this photo.” Ananya too was seen at the event, where she flaunted her radiant bronzed holiday glow on the red carpet. She looked every inch a diva in an ivory-hued embellished gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and a plunging back. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan–Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn–Kajol and Other B-Town Celebs Arrive in Style for Aryan Khan’s Big Day (Watch Video).

Talking about “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, it is a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Review: Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Confidently Sails Through Its Unfiltered Meta Gags, Fun Performances and Quirky Celeb Cameos (LatestLY Exclusive).

Meanwhile, Ananya on the work front is gearing up for her upcoming films, “Chand Mera Dil” alongside Lakshya Lalwani and “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” opposite Kartik Aaryan. Kartik had recently revealed the new release date for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He wrote on Instagram, “Your last day of the year is with us. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025!! The year ends but Love Begins.” The romantic drama “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri,” filmed across Croatia and Rajasthan, also features veteran stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles.

