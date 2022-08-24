Lusaka [Zambia]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CEO of Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany met H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA, The First Lady of Zambia and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More than a Mother" for the first time at the State House of Zambia, to discuss the take-off of their joint programs to break the stigma of infertility, build healthcare capacity and support girl education.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation & President of "More than a Mother" Campaign emphasized, "It was an honor to meet my dear sister H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA, The First Lady of Zambia and appoint her to be the Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More than a Mother", during my visit to the State House of Zambia. The meeting was to discuss the start of our long-term partnership and the launch of our joint programs. We discussed ways of helping young underprivileged Zambian girls through tertiary scholarships and grants so that they continue with their education. I am very proud of our productive meeting."

Merck Foundation also conducted their Annual Merck Foundation Zambia Alumni Summit, chaired by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, to discuss the huge impact of their programs in transforming the patient care landscape in Zambia.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej stated, "I am very happy to meet the Merck Foundation Alumni and Merck Foundation Media & Fashion Award Winners in person for the first time after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. I am very proud of the work we are doing to transform public healthcare in Zambia. We have provided more than 80 scholarships to young doctors across Zambia in critical specialties such as: Fertility & Embryology, Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology and Preventive Cardiovascular and more. We will continue together with The First Lady of Zambia, our long term partner and Ambassador to scale up these numbers in order to create a stronger platform of skilled local medical professionals and strengthen the public healthcare system in Zambia and the rest of Africa."

During the Summit, Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej also released Merck Foundation's new song "I am not anyone's Bride, Take me to school" to end Child Marriage and Support Girl Education, she also launched a new storybook for children "Sugar Free Jude" to raise awareness about early detection & prevention of Diabetes.

"I am very happy to share the beautiful song 'I am Not Anyone's Bride, Take Me to School' by Zambian Singer Wezi. The song has been launched under our 'Educating Linda' program, which is a part of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' Campaign. This song aims to raise awareness and sensitize the communities about the importance of ending child marriage and supporting girls' education. I am also very excited to bring to you Sugar Free Jude, a story that focuses on raising awareness about the importance of early detection of diabetes and its prevention," explained Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

Listen to "I AM Not Anyone's Bride, Take Me to School" Song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWcujLMbKSg&t=1s

Read "Sugar Free Jude" here: https://merck-foundation.com/merckfoundation/public/uploads/digital_library/1656412954_b2be045662b6b261026a.pdf

Merck Foundation CEO also acknowledged and felicitated the Winners of Merck Foundation Awards from Zambia, and announced the Call for Applications for 2022 awards in partnership with Zambia First Lady for their 8 important awards for Zambian Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

2021 Winners from Zambia in partnership with The First Lady of Zambia, H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" are:

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2021

Eva Hatontola Chanda, Radio Christian Voice (Online - Third Position)

Prudence Chibale Siabana, Radio Phoenix (Radio - First Position)

Merck Foundation "Mask Up with Care" Media Recognition Awards 2021

Effie M. Mphande, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (Multimedia - FIRST Position)

Prudence Chibale Siabana, Radio Phoenix (Radio - FIRST Position)

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Fashion Awards 2021

Kasonde Makangila

Gibstar Makangila jr

Merck Foundation "Make Your Own Mask" Fashion Awards 2021

Tepwanji Mpetemoya & Mwiche Songolo

Linda Ngwira

The following winners of past editions of Merck Foundation Awards were recognized:

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2020

Jessie Ngoma -Simengwa, Times of Zambia (Print - FIRST Position)

Effie Mphande, Zambia Broadcasting Corporation Radio (Multimedia - FIRST Position)

Josias Muuba, Radio Musi-O-Tunya (Radio - FIRST Position)

Merck Foundation "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards 2020

Henry Sinyangwe - Zambia Daily Mail (Print - FIRST Position)

Violet Mengo - Zambia Daily Mail (Print - SECOND Position)

Prudence Siabana - Radio Phoenix (Radio- THIRD Position)

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Fashion Awards 2020

Nelly Banda

Ruth Chimbala

Cecilia Njobvu

Linda Ngwira

Naomi Soko

Gibstar Makangila

Kasonde Makangila

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2019

Ngoma -Simengwa, Times of Zambia (Print)

Regina Kalinde, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (Multimedia)

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Fashion Awards 2019

Kasonde Nkole

Varinder Kaur Virdy

Gibstar Makanglia

Kasonde Makanglia

Chimwemwe Kalirani

Saandime Shisholeka

Details of the 2022 Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

Click here to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

Click here to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

Click here to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

Click here to view more details.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

Click here to view more details.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.

"I invite entries from all African talents on submit@merck-foundation.com," concluded Senator, Dr Kelej.

For information on the above awards, on Merck Foundation's website - www.merck-foundation.com

About 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' campaign

"Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports in defining policies and interventions to build quality and equitable Reproductive and Fertility Care Capacity, Break Infertility Stigma and Raise Awareness about Infertility Prevention and Male Infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for Fertility Specialists and Embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" are:

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

* 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

* 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Fashion Awards

* 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Film Awards

* 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Song Awards

* Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

* Children storybook, localized for each country

Click on the link below to download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Merck Foundation

Twitter: @Merckfoundation

YouTube: MerckFoundation

Instagram: Merck Foundation

Flickr: Merck Foundation

Website: www.merck-foundation.com

