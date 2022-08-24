Mumbai, August 24: In yet another incident of online fraud, a 27-year-old computer engineer from the city was duped to the tune of Rs 8.95 lakh after she believed the 'so-called' tall claims of the magical power of a man whose videos she was watching on the internet.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the 27-year-old woman, who is originally from Gujarat stays in Kharghar with her flatmate. Police officials said that the woman was in a relationship with a man named Abhishek, a resident of Nanded before the two broke up last year. Sources from the police said that after the break up Abhishek blocked the complainant from all social media sites. Ramchandra Rana, 31-Year-Old YouTuber in Odisha, Arrested for Keeping 6 Snakes and 4 Chameleons (See Pics).

"The complainant started having feelings again for him and wanted to get in touch with him. She tried various ways but was not able to contact him and hence started looking for some solution online. She first found a profile of a lady who was promoting magic power. After contacting the lady identified as Rushsar, she further gave the contact number of one ‘Khan Saab’, whom she claimed to be the one with ‘magic powers’," a police officer from Kharghar police station said.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that Khan Saab first asked her to pay Rs 50,000 and share a picture of Abhishek in order to perform the magic. Following this, the woman made the first payment in April. When the woman asked Khan Saab about the result of the magic, he stated that Abhishek's friends were arrested due to which the magic didn't work.

Furthermore, the accused demanded Rs 1.75 lakh from the complainant which she paid immediately. When the woman asked him about the result, Khan Saab told her that there was a delay as Abhishek's uncle passed away. Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Man Held for Abetting Girlfriend’s Suicide, Says 'Reacting To Pregnancy News Differently Doesn't Amount To Instigate To Suicide'.

A police officer said that in a total of 12 transactions, the woman paid a sum of Rs 8.9 lakh to the accused. Finally, the woman realised that she had been conned when the accused was not reachable on WhatsApp and calls. The complaint also said that for every transaction, the accused shared different numbers to make the payment. The complainant called on each number, however, none were reachable.

"We have registered the case as per IPC and IT Acts. As of now, we do not know from where the accused belonged. We are investigating further to trace him," Sandeepan Shinde, senior police inspector from Kharghar police station said.

