PNN

New Delhi [India], April 14: Merino Industries, a global leader in surface & interior solutions has announced the onboarding of Pankaj Kapur, a renowned & critically acclaimed actor for its latest brand campaign centered around Merino Marine Board. Known for bringing depth & authenticity to his performances, Kapur lends a strong sense of credibility as well as relatability into the arena of engineered boards that's often overlooked but plays a defining role in how furniture performs over time.

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Conceptualized around real concerns within everyday homes, the campaign unfolds through a series of three short films. Each film focuses on a specific challenge that homeowners encounter across kitchens alongside wardrobes & furniture - thus drawing attention to the importance of the core material that supports visible finishes.

Set within a lived-in home environment, the films are designed to feel familiar & grounded. Kapur takes on the role of a narrator who speaks directly to everyday experiences - thus imbibing storytelling to address functional problems associated with furniture.

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The first film addresses indoor air quality, an aspect that is increasingly influencing how people approach interior decisions. While furniture is associated with comfort, it is often the material used within it that can impact the air inside homes over time. The narrative highlights the presence of emissions that often go unnoticed, bringing attention to the importance of low-emission materials. Merino Marine Board, compliant with stringent European E1 emission standards, is presented as a solution that supports healthier indoor environments alongside long-term durability. Pankaj Kapur subtly highlights the toxicity surrounding us whether it be the traffic, society or technology where everything has its own set of cons, and then he puts light on how toxic fumes and cancer causing emissions can disrupt the comfort of home. Marine Board, which is also the lowest emission board in its category is then introduced as a solution to the viewers.

The second film shifts focus to a widely observed issue in furniture: swelling (commonly referred to as "phoolna" in hindi). Exposure to moisture and water remains a constant across kitchens and utility spaces. Over time, this leads to deformation along with weakening & compromised performance. Through a simple and direct narrative, the film explains how boiling waterproof technology & strong moisture resistance help furniture retain its form and strength even in demanding conditions.

The third film explores structural strength: a factor that directly influences the lifespan of furniture. Cabinets, wardrobes and shelves must carry weight while maintaining stability over repeated use. The narrative highlights the importance of load-bearing capacity as well as screw-holding strength, showing how a strong internal core helps prevent bending, loosening and long-term structural fatigue. Merino Marine Board is positioned as a reliable base that supports everyday furniture applications with consistency and strength.

Across all three promos, the storytelling remains rooted in real-life usage. The home setting along with Kapur's grounded narration creates a natural connection with the audience. The campaign's central message, "Water se Safe, Health Rahe Great!", brings together the ideas of moisture protection besides indoor safety & long-term reliability in a clear and memorable way.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director at Merino Industries said, "In most conversations around interiors, attention tends to remain on surfaces and finishes. However, the true performance of furniture is shaped by the material that forms its core. With this campaign, the intent was to bring that understanding into the mainstream in a way that feels real and relevant. Pankaj Kapur brings a certain depth and honesty to the narrative, which allows these conversations to connect more meaningfully. Merino Marine Board has been developed keeping in mind the conditions that furniture is exposed to every day i.e. moisture & load besides repeated use, as well as the growing awareness around indoor environments. It shows our continued focus on materials that support durability, safety and long-term reliability. Through these films, we hope to encourage more informed choices, where performance and well-being are considered from the very beginning of the design process."

With this campaign, Merino continues to strengthen its approach towards communicating material innovation through everyday relevance. Through focusing on what lies beneath the surface, the brand brings attention to a critical yet often overlooked aspect of interiors, the role of the board that quietly defines how furniture performs over time.

About Merino Industries Ltd.

Merino is a versatile manufacturer and marketer of Interiors Solutions with a wide collection of products for homes, offices, commercial and public areas. Sustainability is at the core of Merino's strategy as they incorporate practices to minimize wastage and conserve water during production. Merino Group has come a long way since the launch of plywood in 1974 and subsequently with the launch of the high pressure laminates in 1981. Today Merino Group has a beautifully strong presence in over 80 countries with an annual turnover of over 245 million USD with diverse business interests that expand from Interior Architectural products to Information Technology to Food & Agro products. The Group has achieved the current leadership position by following its vision to compete at global level and has adapted the international technology while maintaining Indian ethos.

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