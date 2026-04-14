The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the Class 11 Result 2026 on April 11. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scorecards on the official website, jacresults.com, using their roll number and roll code.

The JAC Class 11 exams were conducted in February 2026, with over four lakh students participating across Science, Arts and Commerce streams. This year, the council ensured strict monitoring during the evaluation process, with answer sheet checking carried out under CCTV surveillance to maintain transparency and accuracy. ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Expected Date: Check Passing Marks & Steps To Download Scorecard.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking their results. The online scorecard will include subject-wise marks and overall performance, which can be used for academic reference until official documents are issued by schools. MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Date and Time: How to Check MP Board Results Online at mpbse.nic.in

How to Check JAC Class 11 Result 2026

Visit the official website at jacresults.com

Click on the JAC Class 11 Result 2026 link on the homepage

Enter your roll code and roll number in the login window

Click on the submit button

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard or take a printout for future use

Students are encouraged to carefully verify all details mentioned in their scorecards. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact their respective schools or the council authorities for correction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).