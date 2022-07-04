New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI/GPRC): Meet Stefano Milo di Villagrazia, aka Mildenhaus, who offers uniqueness with each of his songs as a musical artist.

He is a half Italian and half Brazilian record producer, singer, and songwriter.

The world has seen the rise of different sectors and industries that produce some of the finest talents in the form of entrepreneurs, experts, creators, artists, innovators, and whatnot. The music space is one to have given birth to many incredible musical talents; however, a certain musical artist named Stefano Milo di Villagrazia, most famously known by his stage name Mildenhaus stands different from the rest for reasons more than one.

'His consistency in efforts and hard work often would land him up with excellent opportunities for growth, but he would also make sure to make the most of the opportunities in the industry to get to the next level of success.

Mildenhaus had his own share of struggles on his path, but instead of losing hope, he decided to work more around his ideas and visions in music and turn into a refined musical talent, with excellence in singing, songwriting, and producing as a versatile music personality. 'On asking, how has the journey so far been? The young musical talent says that music gave meaning to his life, and as soon as he realized his true passion for the art, he dived deep into the same to emerge as a true-blue musical artist who can turn any musical project successful.

He recalls how he started playing guitar at the age of 10 and joined a Hard Rock band for many years as a frontman. He even recorded a studio album and did several shows before leaving to pursue a solo career as a dance producer. His growth in the industry landed him with many great collaborations as well with Timmy Trumpet, KSHMR, and DJs from Mars e Le Pedre on Spinnin Records.

Mildenhaus believes that to remain relatable in the music world, artists must work around music that can offer relatability and yet be unique to offer exceptional and refreshing music to the audiences, something that can stay with them for a longer period and something that can make them feel compelled to hear all day long.

He is now looking forward to release more music this year with top artists around the globe and is even in talks about an India tour, where he would come for a four-city tour very soon.

