Sawan (Shravana) 2022 begins on Thursday, July 14. It is the month dedicated to Lord Shiva and is of great importance to all Hindus. Sawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. It is believed that people who worship Lord Shiva during this month are bestowed with happiness, success and prosperity. During this month, many devotees observe fast every Monday and worship Lord Shiva. Women dress up in green and apply henna on their hands. As you observe Sawan 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated beautiful mehndi designs that all the women can try this month and make their hands look more beautiful. From Mangal Sutra to Sindoor, How Does Each of the 16 Beauty Adornments Bring in Good Luck For Married Women During the Auspicious Shravan Month

Green is the colour preferred by many women during this time. They prefer wearing green clothes and green bangles to connect with the colour of nature as they celebrate Sawan. Green is also the colour of henna, therefore they love to get henna applied to their hands during the month of Sawan. Here are beautiful Arabic and Indian designs that you can get on your hands as you celebrate Sawan 2022.

Beautiful Mehndi Designs For Sawan 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi_4_girl (@best_mehndi_art)

Mehndi Designs for Front Hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gleeorganichenna (@best_mehndi_art_)

Latest Mehndi Designs for Full Hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal mehndi (@_bridal__mehndi)

Sawan Special Mehndi Designs

Shiv Parvati Mehndi Designs

In India, women love to get henna applied to their hands on every occasion and festival. Also, it is said that mehndi is cold and can be used well to reduce heat in the body. The coolness of mehndi is also said to reduce stress, headaches and fever, therefore during Sawan, many females relax by getting beautiful Henna designs applied to their hands. Here are some amazing easy Henna designs that you can get applied to your hands this Sawan month. Wishing everyone Happy Sawan 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2022 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).