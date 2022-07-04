Gurugram, July 4: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was found murdered at his farmland at Khol Mola village in Pinjore on June 30. The accused responsible for this crime has been arrested by the cops, reported the Tribune.

As per the reports, the accused has been identified as Randhir Singh. Reportedly, Tarsem Singh, son of the deceased, had gone to their family farmland to give tea to his parents. Upon reaching there, he found his father dead on a cot. According to Singh, his mother, who is mentally ill, gave him some information about the culprit. Singh then approached the cops and filed a complaint. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Found Murdered in Ayodhya Temple, Cousin Held.

Cops at Pinjore police station had lodged an FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the police, the accused was arrested from the village on Saturday and was produced in court.

