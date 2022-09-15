Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence had to close its admission process due to an influx in the number of applications and admissions for the academic year 2022-2024.

Established in 2009, the Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence provides AICTE approved Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Global MBA programs with its academic partners, namely the University of South Wales, UK, and the University of New Haven, US.

Also Read | India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND W vs ENG W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

When asked about the early closure of the admissions process, Nasir Shaikh, Group CEO of The Lexicon Group of Institutes, MultiFit, and EduCrack, praised the institute and said, "Knowledge at Lexicon MILE transcends the boundaries of classrooms to ensure that students receive a well-rounded education. This includes formative (and necessary) preparation for life's unanticipated slings and arrows. The institute prepares students to persevere in the face of a dynamic industry as Day-Zero Professionals."

The institute was ranked first among private standalone institutions in Pune by Outlook ICARE India MBA rankings in 2022. Lexicon MILE is regarded as one of the best business schools in the west zone, with 300 seats for the PGDM program and 40 seats for the Global MBA program. Lexicon MILE has a phenomenal placement record over the last three years, with 200+ recruiters visiting the campus for placements.

Also Read | Oppo F21s Pro Series Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Pankaj Sharma, President of The Lexicon Group of Institutes and Managing Director of Pune Mirror, Civic Mirror, and MultiFit, said, "By using our global reach and always being creative, entrepreneurial, and on the cutting edge, we aim to have a positive impact on individuals and organizations by transforming their management practices. In doing so, we aspire to become the business school of choice for both current and aspiring leaders. We will contribute to long-term growth by assisting leaders in balancing business success and societal well-being."

Many students were disappointed that they waited until the last minute to apply to the best business schools. The admissions procedure begins with entrance exams and concludes with interviews.

For more information, please visit the website https://www.lexiconmile.com/.

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)