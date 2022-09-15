Oppo India has launched the F21s Pro smartphones today. The Oppo F21s Pro Series comprise F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G models. Both models are available for pre-order and will go on sale on September 19, 2022. They will be offered in dawnlight gold and starlight black colours. The company claims that the Oppo F21s Pro Series comes with 15x and 30x magnification capabilities to capture microscopic details of objects. Oppo Reno8 Series With MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Debuts in India.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Find #BeautyInEverything around you with the Segment 1st Microlens Camera of the OPPO F21s Pro, flaunting the mesmerizing Orbit Light and shimmering OPPO Glow. Starting at just ₹22,999. #OPPOF21sProSeries #BeautyInEverything Pre-order now: https://t.co/IkzOuHeZU1 pic.twitter.com/NwO0Jm5lGo — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 15, 2022

For optics, the handset gets a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

On the other hand, Oppo F21s Pro comes with similar specifications as the 5G model, except for the processor selfie lens. The F21s Pro sports a 32MP front camera and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset. Coming to the pricing, Oppo F21s Pro 5G is priced at Rs 25,999, whereas the Oppo F21s Pro costs Rs 22,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).