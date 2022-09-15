India and England will play out a decider in the third and final game of their T20 series at County Ground in Bristol. After India was outplayed in the first match, they bounced back in style in the second to square off the series. The mental strength shown by the Women in Blue was commendable and they will surely carry the momentum heading into this high-octane tie. England would have been disappointed by the way their team bowled while their batting was also subpar in the last match. They have the quality to play at a much higher level and they will need to quickly get over that defeat. England versus India will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:00 PM IST. IND W vs ENG W, 2nd T20I 2022: Amy Jones Reacts After Loss, Says 'We Didn't Get the Early Wicket, it Made it Harder'

England lost half their side for 54 in the second T20 match and while the efforts of Freya Kemp and Maia Bouchier did get them to a respectable total, it was never going to be enough. In the bowling unit, everyone bar Lauren Bell was expensive and that will be a cause of concern. Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley will need to provide England a solid platform at the top order for other batters to build on it.

Smriti Madhana once again showcased why she is considered one of the best batters in the Women's game currently with an unbeaten 79 to guide her side home. She is a big game player and will relish the final. Sneh Rana and Deepti Singh can turn the tide of India's way if they continue to bowl the line and lengths they managed in the last match.

When is India W vs England W 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I will be played at the County Ground in Bristol on September 15, 2022 (Thursday). The IND W vs ENG W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs England W 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the India Women's tour of England and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports channels to catch the India Women vs England Women live action on TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs England W 3rd T20I 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network will provide the live streaming of the India Women's tour of England on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch IND W vs ENG W 3rd T20I live streaming online. It is a game of equals and the side that can control their nerves better will eventually turn out to be the winner.

