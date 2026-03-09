VMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: Mumbai saw an early-morning surge of energy and purpose as over 4000 runners took part in the Mindspace EcoRun 2.0, held on Sunday at Mindspace Airoli East, Navi Mumbai. Back for the second consecutive year and organised by Mindspace REIT in association with Mirchi, the event blended a city-scale running experience with a strong sustainability focus, drawing participation from seasoned runners, first-timers, families, and corporate teams. The event atmosphere was further amplified as Mirchi RJ Prerna hosted the run alongside celebrities who attended and flagged it off. The star cast of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 - Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, also promoted the film's first track, "Chhaap Tilak," ahead of its April 24, 2026 release. The event also saw the presence of actress Daisy Shah, who joined the celebration of fitness and sustainability.

Runners participated in 5 KM, 10 KM, and 21 KM categories, the 21 KM Half Marathon and 10 KM categories witnessed enthusiastic participation from aged 18 years and above, while the 5 KM run welcomed individuals aged 8 years and above, making the event an inclusive celebration of fitness and community spirit across age groups while building a strong community turnout across Mumbai's workplace and neighbourhood ecosystem. The event featured category-wise prizes of ₹20,000, ₹14,000, and ₹10,000 for the 21 KM Half Marathon and ₹14,000, ₹12,000, and ₹8,000 for the 10K.

Designed around a planet-friendly experience, the Mindspace EcoRun 2.0 featured eco-conscious race kits such as plantable bibs, organic jerseys, refillable hydration stations and biodegradable cutlery for breakfast, aimed at reducing single-use consumption across the event and other waste management practices.

Speaking about the second edition, Ramesh Nair, CEO & MD, Mindspace REIT said, "The Mindspace EcoRun is a reflection of our belief that workplaces can be powerful catalysts for positive change, not just for business, but for communities and the planet. Seeing over 4000runners come together at Airoli East, united by a shared commitment to fitness and sustainability, is incredibly inspiring."

With its second edition, Mindspace EcoRun continues to strengthen Mumbai's growing movement toward mindful living, community wellness, and sustainability-led action. A key highlight this year is that the event waste collected will be upcycled into functional chairs and donated to school children supported by partner NGOs.

