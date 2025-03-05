BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, today announced that Anand Balakrishnan has tendered his resignation as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 31, 2025. He will continue to serve in his role for the next three months, as per the terms of his contract, ensuring a smooth transition.

Also Read | South Africa vs New Zealand Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: How To Watch SA vs NZ CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Anand Balakrishnan has been at the helm of the Company for the past five years, driving a successful transformation that has resulted in sustainable growth, and improved liquidity. Reflecting on his tenure, Anand Balakrishnan stated, "The journey over the past five years has been both rewarding and challenging. With Mindteck now well-positioned for continued success, I believe this is the right time for a leadership transition. My decision to step down is based on personal reasons, and I look forward to focusing on these important aspects at this stage in my life. I extend my deepest thanks to our employees, customers, partners, shareholders and members of the Board for their unwavering support throughout this period."

Yusuf Lanewala, Chairman of the Company commented, "While we regret to see Anand step down, we fully respect his decision to focus on personal priorities. Over the past five years, Anand has been instrumental in positioning Mindteck for long-term success. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his significant contributions, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 05, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Anand Balakrishnan, and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will select a suitable candidate.

For more information, contact gnana.murthy@mindteck.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)