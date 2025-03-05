South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both teams have been superb so far in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the winner will go on to face India in the final, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. South Africa had finished as toppers of Group B after registering victories over Afghanistan and England while their contest against Australia was washed out in Rawalpindi. New Zealand on the other hand, finished second in Group B after wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, which was followed by a loss to India. SA vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lahore.

The SA vs NZ showdown is a repeat of the 2015 World Cup semi-final where the Black Caps had emerged victorious. The South Africa national cricket team has been one of the most consistent teams in ICC events in recent times, having made it to the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2024 and also the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, that is slated to take place later this year. After having fallen short against India last year at the T20 World Cup, the Proteas will have their sights firmly set on crossing the finish line this time around.

But the task would be far from easy as they will be up against a team that is pretty well-balanced and have played pretty good cricket so far. Despite their loss to India earlier in tough batting conditions, the New Zealand national cricket team led by Mitchell Santner have been a superb outfit in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. A quality bowling attack coupled with a solid batting line-up makes them a tough team to beat. The SA vs NZ contest will be one that fans would not want to miss. Check the SA vs NZ viewing options below. South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final, Lahore Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SA vs NZ Gaddafi Stadium.

When is South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. The SA vs NZ match is set to start at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Sports 18-1 TV channels. For the South Africa vs New Zealand viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming will be available on the newly rebranded JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So SA vs NZ free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India, but for a limited time. The South Africa vs New Zealand is expected to be a blockbuster with both sides having some big names who are in form. New Zealand are likely to come out on top and make it to the final against India.

