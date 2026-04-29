Business News | MindZvue Strengthens Global Delivery Capacity with State-of-the-Art Pune Office

VMPL

Plano (Texas) [US], April 29: With a growing presence across Plano, Texas (HQ), and key delivery centers in India including Nagpur, Indore, and Pune, mindZvue continues to expand its hybrid global delivery model, having been consistently recognized as a Salesforce Summit Partner.

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mindZvue, a Salesforce Summit Partner serving customers across industries, today inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Pune office, marking a significant upgrade to its existing presence in the city and a key step in expanding its global delivery capacity.

While mindZvue has had an established delivery presence in Pune, this new office represents a major enhancement--designed to support higher delivery scale, stronger collaboration, and more complex, enterprise-grade Salesforce engagements.

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The Pune office expansion comes alongside mindZvue's continued investment in India, including the recent launch of its Offshore Development Center in Indore, further strengthening its distributed delivery capabilities. Together with its Nagpur center, these locations form a robust foundation for scalable, high-quality Salesforce delivery for global customers.

As the company approaches a decade in the Salesforce ecosystem, and with its consistent recognition as a Salesforce Summit Partner, mindZvue continues to build momentum--investing in both talent and infrastructure to support increasing global demand.

The event brought together Team mindZvue and their families, making the occasion not only a business milestone but also a shared celebration of the people who have helped shape the company's journey. The atmosphere reflected pride, gratitude, and a strong sense of momentum for the future.

Mr. RAJANIKANT CHILUMULA Sir, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 4, Pune attended the event as Chief Guest, and spoke about the role of the IT sector in shaping the city's future. In his remarks, he emphasized how growing technology businesses can create new opportunities for talent, contribute to local development, and further strengthen Pune's position as a leading center for innovation and employment.

For mindZvue, the new Pune office represents more than a workspace--it is a critical step in scaling its delivery engine. Designed to support collaboration, talent growth, and capability expansion, the office will play a key role in meeting the increasing demand for Salesforce, AI, and automation-led transformation.

Addressing the gathering, Vinay Chaturvedi, CEO and Partner at mindZvue, and Salesforce MVP Hall of Fame Member, said:

"This is an important milestone in strengthening our hybrid global delivery model.

With the enhanced Pune office, along with our centers in Nagpur and Indore, we are building a scalable, high-performance delivery engine to support our global customers. Our consistent recognition as a Salesforce Summit Partner further reinforces our commitment to delivering high-impact outcomes."

The leadership team also shared their perspectives on the company's continued expansion.

"Pune has always been a key part of our delivery story, and this upgrade reflects the scale we are building towards," said Swayam Chowskey. "As demand grows, this investment allows us to strengthen our capabilities and deliver with greater agility."

"This was a meaningful moment for all of us, especially celebrating it with our team and their families," said Aakash Bhandari.

As mindZvue continues to expand its footprint across India and the United States, the Pune office represents the next phase of its hybrid global delivery evolution--built to support long-term growth, deeper capability, and enterprise-scale execution.

About mindZvue

mindZvue is a Salesforce Summit Partner delivering consulting, implementation, managed services, and digital labor solutions for SME, mid-market, and enterprise customers across industries. With a strong hybrid delivery model spanning the United States and India, the company helps organizations unlock greater value from Salesforce through scalable execution, AI-driven innovation, and a customer-first approach.

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