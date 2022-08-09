New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/India PR Distribution): A very new and unique concept Celebrating Diversity and International Culture established in South Africa by Model And Businesswomen Limakatso Makutle with an aim to promote Friendship, Unity and Cultural Understanding On International Platform in the form of Beauty Pageant had organised its 5th year of its successful journey in Dubai with the Selected 30 Candidates of every shape and size from different countries and continents across the Globe.

The Competition was held in Ibis Styles Dubai Airport Hotel from July 25 to 29, 2022. The winners were selected based on their project works, talent round, cultural shows, stage presentations and final question and answer round. The main final events witnessed Miss India emerging as the Winner. India was represented by Miss C ElinaSangtam who was crowned in the National level competition held in New Delhi from Akshara Theatre back in April 2022 as Miss India World Diversity.

The Beauty Queen had faced many challenges financially and emotionally to prepare for this events as this was the first International Journey of her life. She accepted every hurdles and overcome her fears and weakness with courage, strong-willed and positive self-determination by motivating herself as she wanted to make her country proud.

With God's Grace upon her and with lot of hard works she won the honourable title of Queen of Diversity 2022-2023. She also bagged the subtitle of Miss Friendship International at the same event and that had made her dream come true by making her Country India Proud Once again.

