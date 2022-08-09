Manchester United are moving closer to sealing another transfer this summer as they are in the market for a new midfielder. The club are set to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as they aim to strengthen their team event further after an opening day loss to Brighton in the Premier League and closer to reaching an agreement. Manchester 1–2 Brighton: Red Devils Fall To Shock Defeat in Premier League Opener.

According to a report from Goal, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of French international Adrien Rabiot However, the club are yet to agree personal terms with the midfielder but are moving in the right direction.

Adrien Rabiot is one year left on his contract at Juventus but is looking for a way out of the club this summer. The Premier League club have reportedly agreed a fee of £15 million for the midfielder and have now entered talks with his agent and mother Veronique.

The France international has fallen out of about with Juventus boss Max Allegri and spent most of the last season out of the starting XI. He was not also a part of the pre-season for the Bianconeri's as he sat it out for personal reasons.

Manchester United are in the market for a midfielder and tried to sign Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong with the aim of reuniting him with Erik ten Hag. However, the Dutchman is not in favour of joining the Premier League club, which saw them turn their attention towards Adrien Rabiot as a replacement.

