Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) returns to India on a visit led by Juhi Naithani, Assistant Director of International Business Investment.

Since 2004, FCEDA has had a presence in India and has served as a go-to resource for companies interested in expanding into the U.S. market.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw Unlikely To Feature in Delhi Capitals' Remaining League Matches, Hints Shane Watson.

"Our international business investment team is excited to be back visiting key markets worldwide and re-engaging with companies looking to establish a presence in the United States," said FCEDA President and CEO Victor Hoskins. "We look forward to supporting Indian companies in their efforts to grow and flourish."

The FCEDA India trip includes visits to New Delhi and Bangalore in May 2022. Key highlights include:

Also Read | ISRO Successfully Carries Out Static Test of Gaganyaan Rocket’s Booster.

* Meetings in Delhi and an exclusive interview with leading Indian television journalist Vickram Bahl on May 15. This interview will focus on global opportunities in Fairfax County, U.S.A - the tech hub of Washington D.C. Metro Area. Vickram Bahl is the Editor-in-Chief of the television production news and features agency ITMN.

* High-tea networking session with India Inc. in Bangalore on May 17: An esteemed panel of experts, leaders, practitioners and officials from industry and government will share the insights on the technology landscape of U.S.A; the power of place; and the importance of ecosystem, best practices, and opportunities for Indian companies, primarily from information technology, cyber security, healthcare, aerospace, and defense, fintech and other tech focused industries. The session will include representatives from FCEDA, U.S. Commercial Service and Fairfax County-based global businesses CGI and D'Code.

* 1:1 business meetings on May 18 and 19: FCEDA authorities will share the opportunities and support offered to Indian businesses expanding to the United States, along with a detailed discussion about their investment goals, talent requirements and global growth efforts.

"We are excited to meet with Indian tech companies to learn about their accomplishments and initiatives during the last two years and share some of our own," said Naithani. "While we continued interactions through virtual visits during the coronavirus pandemic, there is no substitute for in-person engagement," she continued. "FCEDA is delighted to be back in India and working with local tech companies to help them expand their presence to Fairfax County."

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority's Bangalore office opened in 2004 to work with Indian companies interested in expanding in the U.S. market.

In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit https://www.fairfaxcountyeda.org/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)