New Delhi [India], December 19: MITS Group will expand across India and abroad, said MK Bhatia Founder and Chairman of MITS Group, we already got licenses in Canada, London and Dubai.

In the changed scenario of expansion, MK Bhatia, showing his commitment towards his colleagues announced 5 new directors including the new CEO of MITS Group. He said that this step is to show the trust and confidence of MITS Group in its colleagues. This will set an example, while he gave the message to everyone to work harmoniously in their workplace with such affinity.

It is noteworthy that soon MK Bhatia is launching a seed funding platform for the youth, so that they can raise funds for their startup ideas. He believes that India is a country of 70 crore youth and the roadmap to become a world leader will be in this in the future. Youth power will decide, that is why he is keen to convert all the ideas of the youth into successful startups with respect.

It is worth mentioning that Shilpa is among the first four colleagues of the company. She has been serving the company continuously for 8 years. A few years ago, she was made a director. Now, keeping in mind her capabilities, the founder director of the company, MK Bhatia, appointed her as the CEO. By giving the title, the message of women empowerment has been given in true sense. She says that moving away from familyism in companies and giving recognition to colleagues, especially women, is a unique achievement in itself.

Putting herself on the CEO's chair, Shilpa described her journey of 8 years as the milestone of working with peace, love and passion. On one hand, she thanked MK Bhatia and her colleagues and on the other hand, she thanked them with full devotion, respect and love. Gave the message to get involved in your work with peace and determination and said that this chair can be yours tomorrow. If you keep working for the company with true dedication, then the stairs of success will reach you all.

