Hey Kameeni trailer, features Drishika Chander and Asheema Vardhaan. Set in a world where Gauri crosses paths with Kamini, the film traces Gauri's transformative journey. Kamini's unorthodox persona thrusts Gauri into a realm brimming with thrills, excitement, and adrenaline, vividly depicted in the trailer. While the premise may resonate with familiar themes, the fresh perspective from a female viewpoint infuses a unique charm into the narrative. The movie earned recognition in categories like Best Indie Film and Best Drama Film at the Silk Road Film Awards Cannes. Dev DD: Asheema Vardaan Reveals That Season 2 of the Web-Series Will Talk About Female Foeticide and LGBTQ!.

Now, ahead of its release, here we share with you all the details about Hey Kameeni. Let's look at some of the key details about the film below.

Cast: Asheema Vardhaan and Drishika Chander will be seen in the lead roles. The film is directed by Mani Shankar.

Plot: Gauri Singh's life takes a dramatic turn after encountering Kamini, whose unconventional actions bewilder her. How will Gauri react when she witnesses Kamini's lesser-known side? Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Asheema Vardaan Joins the Cast of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh’s ALTBalaji Show.

Hey Kameeni Trailer:

Release Date: Jio Cinema's Hey Kameeni will release on December 22.

Review: Hey Kameeni reviews are not released yet. LatestLY will review it once the film is out. Stay Tuned!

