Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Monedo Financial Services Private Limited, one of India's fastest-growing Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), is redefining financial empowerment through innovation, ethics, and best-in-class customer service. With a strong focus on women-led leadership, a transparent governance model, and a commitment to financial inclusion, Monedo is positioned as a profitable and future-ready financial institution.

Monedo has built a reputation for offering customized financial solutions that address real-world challenges in three critical areas: SME Financing, Healthcare Financing, and Supply Chain Finance (SCF). Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of India's economy, and Monedo provides them with timely working capital, term loans, and tailored financial products to help businesses scale, create jobs, and drive economic growth. In healthcare financing, Monedo ensures smooth access to funds so individuals can settle hospital bills effortlessly and receive timely treatment. For businesses, its SCF solutions optimize working capital, manage risks, and ensure smooth operations. Through these services, Monedo is supporting financial independence and strengthening India's economic foundation.

Ashish Kohli, Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Monedo, reflects on the company's journey, saying, "Our journey over the past seven years has been transformative, not only for the company but also for the numerous businesses and individuals we serve. We are proud to have provided financial solutions that have contributed to growth and success in the space of SMEs, healthcare, and businesses across the supply chain."

A standout feature of Monedo's leadership and commitment is a balanced approach and decision making with gender diversity. The company proudly celebrates the contributions of its women directors, who are actively involved in strategic decision-making and shaping inclusive policies. In a landmark move, Monedo welcomes Ms. Veni Thapar as an Independent Director and Ms. Sumita Almeida, a leader of Human Resources with Monedo for 6 years, as Executive Director. With Thapar's deep expertise in finance, compliance driven policy-making and entrepreneurship, she strengthens Monedo's commitment to diversity at the highest levels. Her leadership will play a significant role in driving sustainable growth and financial innovation, while Ms. Almeida leads the Human Capital at Monedo to be the competitive edge!

Monedo's Board of Directors, including legendary cricketer Kapil Dev as Brand Advisor, ensures that the company operates with the highest ethical standards. Kapil Dev expressed his admiration for Monedo's journey, stating: "It is a true honor for me to be associated with Monedo. Just like in cricket, success does not happen overnight - it takes vision, dedication, and the right team. I have watched this company grow, and the progress they have made is nothing short of impressive. Their focus on excellence and innovation is something I deeply resonate with. It is exciting to see the impact they are making in the financial world, and I am proud to be a part of their journey. I have no doubt they will continue to reach new heights in the years to come."

Monedo is committed to responsible financial practices, ensuring transparency, trust, and long-term value creation for stakeholders. The company's relentless commitment to customer service is evident in its simple and accessible processes, tech-driven innovations, and ethical lending practices that prioritize customer trust.

With a solid risk management framework and a clear growth roadmap, the company is set up for long-term success. Looking ahead, Monedo is on an ambitious path to expand its reach, strengthen its digital capabilities, and further its mission of financial empowerment. By utilizing technology and staying true to its core values, the company is set to reshape financial services in India.

Ashish Kohli, Founder, Managing Director & CEO, adds: "As a company, we are not just focused on financial success but also on creating a lasting impact on the lives of our customers and communities. Our mission is clear: to empower individuals and businesses, to help them achieve financial independence, and to be a partner in their growth journey. We will continue to innovate and lead with integrity as we contribute to the broader goals of financial inclusion and economic progress."

About MONEDO Financial Services

Founded in April 2018, Monedo is a dynamic Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that provides a range of financial solutions in the segments of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Healthcare, and supply chain networks. Through its forward-thinking approach and comprehensive suite of services, Monedo is committed to enabling its clients to achieve financial independence and long-term success. By focusing on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Monedo has emerged as a trusted partner in the growth and development of India's financial ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.monedo.in

