Yashoda Jayanti is an annual Hindu celebration that marks the birth anniversary of Mata Yashoda, the foster mother of Lord Krishna. Yashoda Jayanti falls on the Shashti Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna as per the North Indian lunar calendar. In the Amanta lunar calendar, followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern Indian states, Yashoda Jayanti is observed during the Magha lunar month. However, in both calendars, Yashoda Mata Jayanti is observed on the same day. This year, Yashoda Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

On this day, devotees perform special prayers and rituals to honour Mata Yashoda. According to drikpanchang, Shashthi Tithi Begins at 07:23 am on February 18, 2025 and will end at 10:02 am on Feb 19, 2025. Mata Yashoda represents pure devotion and unconditional love, often worshiped by those seeking divine blessings for a happy and prosperous family life. In this article, let’s know more about Yashoda Jayanti 2025 date, timings and significance of the day dedicated to Yashoda Mata. Yashoda Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Yashoda Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages and Greetings to Family and Friends.

Yashoda Jayanti 2025 Date

Yashoda Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Yashoda Jayanti 2025 Tithi Timings

The Shashthi Tithi Begins at 07:23 am on February 18, 2025, and will end at 10:02 am on Feb 19, 2025.

Yashoda Jayanti Rituals

On the day of Yashoda Jayanti, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes before starting the puja. An idol or picture of Mata Yashoda and Lord Krishna is placed on the altar, and devotees offer flowers, fruits, and sweets. On this day, some devotees observe a fast, which is broken after worshiping the deities and performing an aarti. As per religious beliefs, it is said that donations to the needy and offering food to Brahmins are considered auspicious. Devotees engage in bhajans and other devotional songs in temples and homes to remember and honour Yashoda Mata for her unwavering love and care for Lord Krishna.

Yashoda Jayanti Significance

Yashoda Jayanti is a spiritual Hindu occasion that remembers the love and care of Yashoda Mata towards Lord Krishna. Yashoda is revered as the ideal mother, who showered boundless love and affection on Krishna. Though not his biological mother, her selfless devotion made her the epitome of maternal love. To mark the occasion of Yashoda Jayanti, temples dedicated to Lord Krishna host special bhajans and discourses on the life of Yashoda Mata.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).