Delhi NCR [India], January 7: Mother Sparsh School, a leading name in early childhood education, has announced an exciting franchise model that intends to grow the preschool segment across India. The educational enterprise, founded by Puneeta Singh in 2017, is now offering entrepreneurs an opportunity to partner in its mission of improving early learning experiences.

The franchise model presents an attractive investment range from 4,99,999 to 20 lakhs, with a distinctive approach that sets it apart from other educational franchises in the market. Prospective franchise owners will provide the property, while Mother Sparsh takes comprehensive responsibility for operational support, curriculum development, and brand management.

Mother Sparsh Founded from Personal Experience

Puneeta Singh's journey began with a profound challenge many parents face: finding a truly nurturing educational environment for young children. After working in corporate as an HR, she made a bold decision to establish Mother Sparsh Pre-School in Delhi NCR and Lucknow, addressing the gaps she observed in early childhood education. Her vision has since grown into a thoroughly planned educational model that prioritises holistic child development.

The franchise offering comes packed with an array of support mechanisms designed to ensure franchisee success, and it includes:

* Comprehensive Business Framework: A proven model that offers business autonomy and monopoly rights.

* Marketing Support: Year-round marketing assistance to drive enrollments and build local brand presence.

* Curriculum Excellence: Access to an award-winning educational approach developed by early childhood specialists.

* Operational Guidance: Advanced IT systems, regular quality audits, and personalised mentorship.

* Teacher Development: Solid recruitment and training support to maintain high educational standards.

With over eight years of experience in the education sector, Mother Sparsh has come to be known as one of India's fastest-growing preschool brands. The institution focuses on:

- Creating a motherly, secure environment

- Providing personalised academic attention

- Implementing practical, engaging learning methodologies

- Fostering social and emotional development

The franchise model offers entrepreneurs a chance to be part of this expanding educational ecosystem, with initial franchise costs currently waived. Interested entrepreneurs can explore this opportunity by visiting www.mothersparshschool.com.

