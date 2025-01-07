Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Matches: After travelling back from South Africa, Pakistan will host West Indies for a two-match Test series. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. However, its outcome will have no bearing on the WTC points table as the two finalists have been already decided. The WTC 2023-25 final will be contested between South Africa and Australia. Nonetheless, the PAK vs WI series will help both sides in preparing for the upcoming WTC 2025-27 cycle. Meanwhile, for the PAK vs WI 2025 schedule you can scroll down. Highest Partnerships for Pakistan vs South Africa in Test Series: From Babar Azam-Shan Masood to Misbah-Ul-Haq-Younis Khan, Check Full List.

Pakistan come into the series with a 2-0 defeat against South Africa. Even though Shan Masood put up a fighting show against the home side, that was not enough to turn the result in their favour. On the other hand, West Indies last Test series was against Bangladesh at home. The two-match series ended at 1-1 with West Indies losing the second and last Test despite going one up.

PAK vs WI 2025 Test Series Schedule

​​Match ​Date and Time (IST) ​Venue ​1st Test 2025 ​Jan 16-20, 10:00 AM ​National Stadium, Karachi ​2nd Test 2025 ​Jan 24-28, 10:00 AM ​Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan​

Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the Caribbean side. West Indies have added batsman Amir Jangoo to the squad. Apart from him, spinner Gudakesh Motie returns to the side while Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph are not part of the squad. Shamar is out injured while Alzarri was unavailable for selection. Pakistan’s squad is yet to be announced but will be more or less that travelled to South Africa with the inclusion of spinner Sajid Khan a certain.

